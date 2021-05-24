CASHMERE — Sam Phillips had a pretty strong start to the basketball season on Saturday.
The senior scored his 1,000th point after helping the Bulldogs nab a 68-51 win over Ephrata.
“It was a great game,” Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen said. “Ephrata has a strong team with great shooters. Last year they locked us down, so it was nice to bounce back.”
Cashmere got up 20-12 in the first quarter, and just kept at it, pulling from multiple contributors to stretch the lead.
Sam Phillips finished with 24 points and buried five three-pointers in the second half. His third put him over the 1000-point threshold, a rare and impressive achievement. Carter Alberts and Nate Phillips both finished with 13 and 11 points respectively.
“We had a lot of balance. A lot of guys scored,” Heyen said. “We have three guys who have played varsity since their freshmen year, so we have been able to bounce back after a long break quickly. They're playing like it's their last game.”
Chelan 54, Okanogan 48
After a back and forth game Saturday night, the Chelan boys basketball team beat Okanogan 54-48 in their season opener.
“It went really well,” first year head coach Tony Collero said after the win. “(Okanogan) jumped on us in the first quarter. At one point we were down 12-2, but we brought it back to within three before the end of the quarter.”
The Goats flipped a switch in the second quarter and bumped the lead to six at half. Okanogan then pulled their own switcheroo, putting a productive third quarter together to outscore Chelan 18-10 to take the lead once again.
“We had eight turnovers to their zero in that quarter,” Collero said. “Then Braiden Boyd had 10 points in the fourth quarter, including two clutch threes with two minutes left.”
That was enough to seal the Goats first win.
Chelan had four players in double figures. Nate Harding finished with 16 points. Boyd had 15, Dylan Jay finished with 12 and Reed Stamps scored 10.
Okanogan’s Chase Wilson had 18 second-half points, and finished with 20.
Chelan hosts Quincy Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Royal 63, Cascade 46
Cascade boys basketball hit the road to face Royal for the first game of their condensed season Saturday afternoon.
And though Royal came out on top, Cascade left feeling they had plenty to work with — and work on —losing 63-46.
“I was really happy with how we started the game,” Cascade Head Coach Paul Fraker said. “We took care of the ball, and we were getting good looks.”
During the second quarter, Royal was able to force a few more turnovers, and beat Cascade down the court. This stretched their lead to 32-19 at half.
Cascade’s Griffon Biwer and Cole Warnaca finished with 10 points each and Kaston Dillon added eight.
“We hit threes, attacked their press and were able to get a few easy baskets in transition,” Fraker said. “We just have to play better defense. We were only (4-for-10) from the line, but we saw a lot of good things, and things to improve on.”
Girls Basketball
Davis 57, Wenatchee 29
Wenatchee girls basketball had a tough start to the season Saturday night, losing to Davis 57-29 on the road.
“It looked like our first game of the season,” Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus said. “We have a lot of younger players playing up, and many — like every team — who haven’t had the opportunities to improve over the last year in the way they’d like.”
But even against a tough opponent like Davis, Wenatchee showed some improvement from the first half to the second.
“We are always looking to improve,” Loftus said. “Davis is an aggressive team, they did a good job pressuring us, and prevented us from getting good looks. But we settled down in the second half.”
Kristina Blauman led the Panthers with 16 points and Sam Dorey followed with five.
Wenatchee hosts Ellensburg Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
Cashmere 50, Ephrata 35
The Cashmere girls basketball teams started its season off strong with a 50-35 win over the Ephrata Tigers Saturday night.
“You never feel like you've prepared enough,” Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell said. “My biggest concern was how we were going to score, because every team has experienced the lack of gym access over the past year. But I was pleased with our balanced scoring.”
Cashmere had a couple double-digit scorers. Riley Johnson finished with a career high 19 points after taking care of the ball throughout the game and hitting three 3-pointers. She also pocketed three steals. Jalynn Darnell followed with three steals of her own and 15 points, knocking down four 3-pointers.
“We balanced out with a few other contributors,” Darnell said. “We did a good job sharing the ball and scoring by committee. Defensively I thought we could have been better. We’re working to get in shape, and find our legs. I felt they came ready to play and excited with just five practices. No doubt we’ll steadily improve.”
Okanogan 43, Chelan 27
The Chelan girls basketball suffered their first loss of the season Saturday to the Okanogan Bulldogs, falling 43-27
Chelan hosts Quincy Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Royal 51, Cascade 33
Cascade met Royal for the first matchup of the season Saturday afternoon.
The Kodiaks’ young team kept it close, but Royal won in the end 51-33.
“It went better than expected,” Cascade Head Coach Dane Lewman said. “We started pretty slow, not scoring in the first quarter, but the last three quarters we battled back. It wasn’t quite enough to get out of the hole though.”
Molly Wiser led the Kodiaks with 13 points and five charges. Nayeli Fernandez followed with a double-double, 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“In my twenty-plus years of coaching, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one player take five charges; Wiser was impressive,” Lewman said. “It was a good learning experience for our young team, and overall a really good outing.”