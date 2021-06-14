YAKIMA — Not every game is easy.
Despite the final score, the Wildcats had to earn every point Saturday night, batting to a 57-40 win over Eisenhower on the road.
“We won, but it was a struggle the whole game,” Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez said. “We were just unable to put the ball in the basket as well as we usually do. There was one series where we had five offensive rebounds and six opportunities, but couldn’t convert.”
Eastmont trailed in the first quarter but won the other three, slowly building a lead and disrupting Eisenhower’s offensive rhythm. The Wildcats created wide open opportunities, but when they failed to drop, they pivoted into and relied on their defense.
“I am very glad we came out with a win,” Juarez said. “I thought we did a great job defensively of clamping down and holding them to 40 points. It was just one of those games.”
Eamon Monahan led the Wildcats with 15 points. Cael Flanagan chipped in 12 and Spencer Heinbigner finished with 11.
Eastmont plays at Wenatchee Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Manson 56, Cascade 45
It was a tight battle between the Cascade and Manson boys basketball teams Saturday night, with every quarter being determined by just a couple baskets.
Manson led at the end of the first quarter 14-10, but through the second quarter Cascade responded and cut into the Trojans lead.
“We had a let down at the end of the second quarter,” Cascade Head Coach Paul Fraker said. “We gave up back-to-back 3-pointers, which stole the momentum going into half.”
It was enough for the Trojans to take the lead by five.
The Kodiaks found their rhythm offensively in the second half and were able to get out in transition.
“It was nice to get the offense going,” Fraker said.
Cascade outscored Manson in the fourth quarter but the Kodiaks came up a little short, losing by 11.
Cole Warnaca led Cascade with 10 points.
“Manson was much more aggressive to the basket,” Fraker said. “They shot 23 free throws to our 10. We didn’t shoot the ball well from inside or outside and it caught up with us.”
Cascade plays at Chelan Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
West Valley 65, Wenatchee 24
The Wenatchee girls suffered another tough loss on the road Saturday afternoon, when they matched up with West Valley.
“They jumped on us early,” Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus said. “We weren’t mentally ready to go. With a young team that can happen, it was a good learning experience.”
West Valley was able to execute against the Panther’s zone defense, scoring at will in the paint.
Kristina Blauman led Wenatchee with nine points and Natalie Boles added five.
When looking down his roster Loftus is optimistic.
“I can see where each of our kids are getting better, and with a young team that’s promising," he said. "Every game they play hard.”
Wenatchee plays at Eastmont Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower 55, Eastmont 33
The Eastmont girls came up short against Ike on Saturday evening, falling by 22 at home.
The first half was dominated by Eisenhower, who took a 30-10 lead at half.
“We got off to a slow start,” Eastmont Head Coach Ron Stone said. “We had a lot of shots but they didn’t drop.”
The Wildcats clawed back and outscored Ike 13-8 in the third quarter. But Ike woke up in the fourth and stretched the lead.
“I’m proud of them for not giving up, and working hard,” Stone said. “Ike is good. They can hit shots and they’re fast. Ike right now is just better than we are, but we battled hard. Our sophomores did a good job defending one of their top scorers.”
Megan Chandler and Annelise Bauman led the Wildcats with six points apiece.
Eastmont hosts Wenatchee Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.