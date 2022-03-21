EAST WENATCHEE — Teams aren't always as sharp as they'd like at the start of a soccer match.
Sometimes you hold the ball a little too long, balls aren't cleared properly or first touches aren't always clean. But it's how you respond that matters most.
The Eastmont boys overcame a sluggish start on Saturday and pulled out a 2-2 tie against Mount Si.
Eastmont held a large portion of the possession in the first half but couldn't generate much of an attack. Mount Si struck first in the 14th minute. Zach Ramsey found a window and tapped a through-ball to a cutting Lucas Sharples who collected the ball and slotted a shot past the keeper.
After the goal, Mount Si’s passing was crisper and they filled the open spaces creating more aggressive offensive pushes.
“Mount Si is quality,” Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said. “It was another great match.”
But in the final minutes of the first half, Eastmont finally strung together some passes and had a few good looks.
“We just need more time, more clarity with our passes and execution,” Hurtado said.
Eastmont’s momentum carried into the second half. They continued to create more offense and hold possession for long stretches in Mount Si’s defensive end.
In the 47th minute, it paid off when Edgar Leon was taken down in the box and awarded a penalty kick. Leon cracked his shot low tied the game 1-1.
Eastmont then took the lead in the 63rd minute after Osvaldo Sanchez sent a well placed corner to Leon, who finished with a strong header.
Just three minutes later, Mount Si arched a high corner into a sea of jerseys where it pinballed around, touching nearly everyone, until it rolled into the net. The game finished with a 2-2 tie.
“We moved the ball well out of our half, but lacked clear opportunities with our strikers today,” Hurtado said. “We weren’t clear in the final third. But we’re happy to finish our preseason and start the regular season.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone