OKANOGAN — A slow start couldn’t hold Wenatchee’s Yareli Sanchez-Blanco back from tallying every Wenatchee goal Tuesday afternoon, earning herself a hat-trick and a 3-nil win over Okanogan.
“The first half was a little rough,” Wenatchee Assistant Coach Olivia Doerr said, who was filling in for Head Coach David Vasquez. “We struggled to set the pace. We were pretty slow.”
Slow for Wenatchee means only one goal by halftime, and by the end of the match, around thirty shot attempts.
“We eventually picked it up and maintained possession for most of the game,” Doerr said.
A lot of that spark came from Sanchez-Blanco who was able to finish two of her three goals via two well placed assists from junior Halle Stegeman.
“Yareli’s hustle up top is unbeatable,” Doerr said. “And our defense was notable. Okanogan couldn't get it past our solid line. They played defensively.”
Wenatchee plays Eastmont across the river this Saturday, Mar. 20 at 1 p.m.
Moses Lake 4, Cascade 2
Facing any difficult opponent at full force is a challenge. Doing so down one of your strongest defenders while also dipping into your third back-up goalkeeper, like Cascade did at home against Moses Lake, ups the ante.
The Kodiaks didn’t back down, and despite the difficulties they gave the Chiefs a real run for their money.
“We improved from the last game," Cascade head coach Javi Reyna said. "But we still need to improve on the little details. Moses Lake is a good 4A team; they have a few players that can move the ball. We just need to connect a little more."
Madi Gillespie was the first to score for Cascade, and Molly Wiser was the second, off of a penalty kick.
“Our midfield was always fighting and hustling,” Reyna said. “You want ten of those girls on your team”
Cascade will look to bounce back Saturday at Okanogan. Kick is at 11 a.m.
Cashmere 2, Ephrata 1
There is always a bit of a sinking feeling when you’re not the first to score.
Suddenly the hill is a little steeper. You’re playing catch up.
The Cashmere's girl’s had to feel that way initially Tuesday evening after Ephrata scored first at home.
Ephrata’s pitch is different than most. It's quite narrow, which is unusual compared to most fields in the region and it creates frequent throw-ins.
“It was a real battle in the midfield,” Cashmere Head Coach Dennis Tronson said. “We had a lot of opportunities. We clawed our way back to get on the board.”
Shortly after Ephrata scored the opening goal, Cashmere was able to hold possession. Eventually the Bulldogs were able to generate a shot that was redirected by Kate Bjourland into the back of the net, leveling the score at 1-1.
The final goal came in the 67th minute. Cashmere crossed the ball in front of Ephrata’s goal and the ball struck a Tiger defender's hand, awarding a PK to Cashmere. Natalie Dart buried her shot to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
“Ephrata had a couple late free kicks, one was dangerous, but we played for a hard fought win," Tronson said. " I was very pleased after a tough week.”
Cashmere hosts Quincy this Saturday at 1 p.m.