WENATCHEE — This game was down to the wire.
Strong defensive performances from both Wenatchee and Cascade, especially Cascade’s keeper, pushed the decisive goal late into the soccer match Tuesday night.
It finally came for Wenatchee when, with 11 minutes left, Yareli Sanchez-Blanco, who received a well-placed pass from her younger sister, Gisel Sanchez-Blanco, via sibling telepathy, and sent it to the back of the net 1-0.
“We were struggling to finalize in the last offensive third. We had a couple breakthroughs but their keeper came up big. We had 25 shots on goal,” Wenatchee Head Coach David Vasquez said after the win. “Their keeper did an amazing job the whole game.”
The Panthers created plenty of opportunities for themselves throughout the night. Their passing had improved and it showed. A couple of shots went off the crossbar, and a few breaks made it through the Kodiak defense.
“We were knocking on their door time and time again,” Vasquez said. “Our defense had a great ability to play out of pressure. Emily Eckert had a phenomenal defensive performance, and Greta Jarecki helped control the midfield and disrupt Cascade enough to create offense for us.”
Wenatchee is on the road against Cashmere this Saturday, Mar. 13 at 6 p.m. Cascade plays Eastmont in East Wenatchee at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Mar. 13.
Royal wins close contest vs Chelan
It was a neck-and-neck battle, Tuesday night in Chelan when the Mountain Goats took on the Royal Knights.
Every blow or misstep by one soccer team was quickly matched or mirrored by the other. Your breath was their breath. Your steps were theirs. It can be a little suffocating for both parties involved.
But Royal put some work in near the end that gave them a slight edge to take the win 3-2.
“Overall the girls played hard,” Chelan Head Coach Marina Williams said. “The whole game was back and forth, but it was not the result we were looking for. We had a lot of opportunities on-goal that we didn’t capitalize on.”
Arden Paglia and Maya Cowan were the two Goats who were able to find the back of the net with a goal apiece.
“We have a mix of returners, and new players, so we are still working out the kinks, and learning how to play together,” Williams said. “There are a lot of learning opportunities to improve. The girls are just enjoying being on the field together.”
Chelan plays Wahluke in Mattawa at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Mar. 13.
11th-hour goal gives Ephrata the edge against Quincy
Every athlete hopes for games like this.
One you could proudly pin on your soccer resume. When everything clicks. When there is not a single anchor or shred of wasted weight on either team.
Win or lose there is no loss of pride. Tuesday night, the Quincy and Ephrata girls’ soccer teams experienced such a game. It was a nail-biter down to the final Tiger goal, who took the win 3-2.
“I have nothing but praise for my girls,” Quincy Head Coach Francisco Tafoya said. “I have never seen a more competitive game in my six years coaching.”
Quincy got their first goal when Emily Wurl sent the ball off the right post and into the net from the corner of the eighteen. Ephrata matched shortly after.
Quincy retook the lead when Wurl got her second goal of the night, but only after their penalty kick was retaken three times.
Ephrata was awarded a penalty kick not long after to tie it up once again. Then, a player down after a second yellow card, Ephrata’s Lynette Sanchez cracked a long shot that somehow finagled its way past the keeper and into the net, completing the a hattrick and sealing the win.
“Everyone had a heck of a game,” Tafoya said. “Our midfield trio and stout defense made it tough for Ephrata to have their typical blowout win.”
Quincy plays Omak at home this Saturday, Mar. 13 at 11 a.m. Ephrata plays Warden on the road this Saturday, Mar. 13 at 11 a.m.