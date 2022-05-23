WENATCHEE — The Panthers were not going to be beaten Saturday afternoon in their second-round matchup against Issaquah.
Not at home. Not with this group.
Wenatchee came out of the locker room with a burst of energy missing in its past few matches and immediately put Issaquah on its heels with a pair of goals in the opening 25 minutes. Wenatchee held on for the rest of the match, earning their second straight clean sheet.
“That was the best energy we had coming out of the locker room all year,” Wenatchee head coach Dennis Tronson said after the 2-nil win. “We talked about getting on our front foot and putting pressure on their backline right away. We knew (the Eagles) would create a lot of possession in the back, that’s their style since they’re a flank team, so we were anticipating the long diagonal and they didn’t disappoint.”
Senior captain Tyler Wisen generated a couple of chances in the first five minutes, scoring on the second. After Wenatchee played the ball forward, Wisen had a nice give-and-go with Marcos Bravo and got just enough on his shot to squirt the ball under Issaquah’s keeper, who was sliding forward, and trickle across the goal line.
Issaquah pushed forward, looking for an equalizer, but the Eagles were unable to get a quality final touch on net. Nevertheless, the Eagles controlled most of the possession following Wisen’s early goal and started to build momentum until the 24th minute. Following a corner kick, Giovanny Munoz took a guy one-on-one and cut inside before curling a shot with his left foot toward the far post and pinging it in for the Panthers second goal of the half.
“That’s what he can do if he gets a gap the width of the ball,” Tronson said of Munoz. “We really stress in our finishing drills to try and hit the post and if you get it just on the inside it pings in and you get a goal.”
The Panthers played with a little more comfort over the final 15 minutes of the half and nearly generated two additional goals, both of which clanked off the top of the cross bar.
The second half was classic state soccer; it was a chess match. The Eagles pulled their keeper at half and put in Mitchell Wilson, who is a little bit lankier and played more out of the box. But the senior keeper didn’t finish the match; he was handed a yellow card early on in the second half and was booked a second time in the 70th minute after chirping at the head ref — leaving his team with a man-down for the final 10 minutes.
Issaquah pushed forward and even brought their replacement keeper, Niclas Isensee (who started the match) all the way up to take a free kick and corner. But the Eagles were unable to get one past junior keeper Set Munguia.
“It was state level soccer to the max,” Tronson said. “It’s been 21 years since we played on this field for a chance to go the the Final Four and last time we lost 1-nil. So to come out and get a clean sheet speaking highly of this group. (Issaquah) is a very dangerous team with strong players and play a different style than we see all year. But we were able to adjust and take advantage of the weaknesses we knew they had.”
With the win, the Panthers get their wish and will meet Skyline in the semifinals on Friday. Wenatchee lost to Skyline 7-2 in the fifth game of the season, but since that loss the Panthers have won 14 of their last 15 games and outscored their opponents 54-12.
This is not the same team that Skyline saw in March. They’re more confident. This is the match they wanted.
“We’ve got four days to get ready for Skyline and we want to prove that early game was not who we were,” Tronson said. “We’re better in goal, we’re better defensively and we have 22 guys that can contribute.”
Kickoff on Friday at Sparks Stadium is at 4 p.m. If the Panthers win, they’ll be in the state title game against either Pasco or Bellarmine Prep Saturday at 5 p.m.