CASHMERE — It had been 469 days since Cashmere last took the field but it didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to find their footing Tuesday night in their season opener against Chelan.
Junior Molly High scored in the opening minute to put the Bulldogs up 1-nil. And Cashmere won 9-0.
“We thought, well this is easy,” Cashmere head coach Dennis Tronson said. “But (Chelan) just made a defensive error for that first goal. They played a pretty high defensive line and caught us offside continually. We just needed to adjust to that, we have a lot of young players who were getting a little anxious in their first game.”
The Goats came out and played physical, which caught the Bulldogs off guard, Tronson said.
“I don’t think we’ve been physical enough in training,” he said. “And when you think the last three goals we scored came in the last eight minutes; so you have to take a little bit of the win with a grain of salt. It was good for me to get some of the younger girls in there… If we go (11-0) this season what does that get us? It’s good for the seniors (but) nothing else so one of my big things this season is to maximize playing time.”
Cashmere outshot Chelan 29-4.
Overall, it was a solid opening night for the Bulldogs who have just one rest day before they host rival Cascade Thursday night. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
Statistics: Grace Norman (3 goals, 3 assists), Elizabeth High (2 goals), Abby Fritz (goal), Carley Diaz (goal, 2 assists), Natalie Dart (goal), Molly High (goal, assist), Zoe Brown (assist).
Wenatchee 3, Moses Lake 1
Scoreless first halves in any sport have often led teams to despondency or directionless hyperactivity.
None of which tend to help.
But Wenatchee must have dug deep Tuesday night, because after a scoreless first half in Moses Lake, the Panthers unleashed a flurry of offensive production in the second that delivered three goals, and their first win under new Head Coach, David Vasquez.
“There was a moment where we generated shot after shot for about 12 minutes on frame,” said Vasquez. ”We created a lot of opportunities.”
The first goal came during a bit of a kerfuffle. Yareli Sanchez-Blanco received a pass that was beaten through the defensive line just outside the box. Moses Lake’s goalkeeper met her but got a hand on the ball too, earning a penalty. Halle Stegeman converted the PK to put Wenatchee ahead 1-0.
Stegeman then scored her second after a well-placed cross from Olivia Bowman.
There was a brief lapse, however, and in a moment of defensive disorganization, the Chiefs countered and struck with their only goal of the night.
The last goal came from Sanchez-Blanco, about 20 feet from the goal, when she blasted a shot into the upper left corner.
“We bring intensity every game and it’s critical,” said Vasquez.
Wenatchee plays Ephrata at home Saturday at 1 p.m.
Eastmont 7, Ephrata 0
Already two games into an unconventional pandemic soccer season, the Eastmont girls’ varsity team are showing their talents after tallying a second straight win Tuesday night in Ephrata 7-0.
“We showed up,” said Eastmont Girls’ Head Coach Vidal Hurtado. “We made good runs, and created better opportunities with our through-balls, and crosses from our wings. Megan Chandler had a great game earning a hat trick.”
They made this clear by halftime when the Wildcats were up 5-0, facilitated by key ball distribution from Rylee Fischer. They kept their composure, creating great looks for themselves throughout the game, and the forwards were ready. Eastmont scored two more goals before the final 80 minutes were up, clinching a shutout victory with a solid defensive performance from their goalkeeper Kora Fry and the rest of the team.
“I’m very happy with their performance,” Hurtado said.
Chandler finished with three goals and Jayden Brown, Rylee Fischer, Kendall Flanagan, and Paige Fischer each earned one of their own.
Eastmont plays Moses Lake at home Saturday at 1 p.m.
