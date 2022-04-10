LEAVENWORTH — At the tail-end of spring break, and with their home field finally thawed, the Cascade soccer team can be forgiven for starting a little slow Saturday against Zillah.
Long story short, they weren’t.
“It’s nice to be back on the field again,” Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval said. “We still have a few guys absent, but it was nice to see us move the ball well, create out of the back and build to the top.”
Like moths to a flame, the Kodiaks swarmed the ball. Zillah struggled to link more than two passes, if they had time with the ball at all, before Cascade’s defensive pressure took back control.
They passed quickly, precisely, connected and worked their way all around the Leopard’s defensive end, creating threatening offensive attacks.
Cascade struck early in the third minute on a corner kick when Angel Sandoval curled the ball from the flag into a mess of feet. During the confusion the ball touched no one and rolled into the net.
The Kodiak strikers’ and midfielders’ ball pressure almost never lost control of the ball. Zillah’s defense did well, but whenever the ball was cleared the Kodiaks earned possession back.
“Our defense has been solid throughout the season,” Jesus Sandoval said.
It took Zillah 14 minutes before they crossed center field and got a look at the goal. Cascade responded with a goal seconds later after Kevin Castillo chipped a through-pass to Maverick Miller, who beat one defender and scored to give the Kodiaks at 2-0 lead.
In the 30th minute, Cascade got their third goal after Brendan Fallon crossed the ball to Angel Sandoval, who slotted it low past the ZIllah keeper.
Castillo then collected a throw-in, dribbled wide and cracked it home Cascades' fourth goal in the 39th minute.
The second half was similar and Cascade got to sub in plenty of fresh jerseys.
The Kodiaks scored two more goals in the second half. The Leopards were able to get one on the board after scoring a free-kick, sullying the shutout.
“It happens,” Jesus Sandoval said. “Zillah has a couple really good players. We still have to work on our chemistry, honestly, but the talent is there.”
Cascade’s overall record is 9-0-2, and 3-0-1 in league.
Cascade hits the road Tuesday to play Quincy at 6 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone