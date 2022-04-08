WENATCHEE — The first half might have been a little shaky but the Panthers left no doubt over the final 40 minutes of their game against Moses Lake Friday night.
The wind picked up and rain started to come down in blankets but it had little impact on the Panthers, who poured in five second-half goals to nab a convincing 7-2 win over the visiting Chiefs.
“It felt good (to see) how we came out in the second half,” Wenatchee head coach Dennis Tronson said after the win. “It was uneven in the first half, I felt we had opportunities to score we just weren’t efficient enough. We still have some things we need to work on defensively after giving up a PK and making a mistake in the back. That is an area we have to focus on. But I was pleased with our rhythm and possession in the second half.”
The Wenatchee backline looked a little indecisive at times when Moses Lake got on the counter, which led to both goals for the Chiefs. Adrian Morales scored the first after a long through-ball got caught in between Set Munguia, who was charging forward, and another Wenatchee defender. Morales touched the ball past Munguia and then jammed in the goal to give Moses Lake a 1-nil lead. Alexander Landra scored the Chiefs' second goal on a PK in the 29th minute.
The Panthers responded after both Moses Lake goals with senior Tyler Wisen recording both equalizers. Wisen notched his first after finishing a one-time goal off a quality ball played into the box from Pierre Vega. Wisen showcased some finesse on his second goal, taking one touch past his marker and firing a laser to the far post in the 38th minute.
It was a crucial goal because it gave the Panthers a chance to breathe at halftime and refocus. The second half was a new game.
Even though the Panthers played uninspired for much of the first half they completely dominated the final 40 minutes.
Wenatchee controlled the tempo from the opening kickoff and held Moses Lake without a single shot while netting five goals of their own. Vega got the Panthers going after volleying in a wonderful cross from just outside the 18-yard box. Marcos Bravo then stepped into the spotlight with a pair of goals. Bravo outmaneuvered a pair of defenders and the Moses Lake keeper to notch his first. His second goal was first-class though as Bravo received a cross at the top of the box, took one touch, turned and blasted a goal to the near post.
“He had some other chances in the first half but he wasn’t able to get his foot on the ball or it was just wide,” Tronson said. “We created a lot of opportunities in the second half.”
Braedon Russell scored the Panthers’ sixth goal after making a quick turn on a ball played back into the box and then Alex Tovas recorded the final goal off a deflection in the 78th minute.
“Braeden’s goal was just outstanding,” Tronson said. “We moved him to outside mid and he gets better after every training session. I told him that I’d like to see that shot in a cross with some pressure on, just crank it. That adds a little more for us which is good because we’re battling right now with a lot of shin splints. We had five guys out yesterday with ice on their shins, which is why they played limited minutes tonight. Moses Lake exposed us a couple of times tonight and we have to learn from it, but overall I was pleased with our possession and movement.”
The Panthers will have the weekend to rest their legs before getting back after it on Monday to prepare for their road game against Sunnyside on Tuesday.
“It will be a good challenge for us,” Tronson said. “They run a similar system to us they just tweak a little different but it’s the same formation. They have a couple dangerous front runners and their back three are strong. If we get movement with our middle three players and our wingers are coming in we’re going to create a lot of problems. But if you make a mistake against Sunnyside, you’ll pay for it because they are a little better in possession than Moses Lake. But I’m looking forward to it.”