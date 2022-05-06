WENATCHEE — Emotions ran high and the game was a tad chippy at times in the second half, but the Wenatchee Panthers were able to send their seniors off with a satisfying win nonetheless after discarding the Sunnyside Grizzlies 3-nil Friday night at the Apple Bowl.
Seniors Tyler Wisen, Marcos Bravo and Maurizio Ramos all scored, and with the win, Wenatchee closes its regular season with a 13-2-1 record. The Panthers host Eastmont in the Big 9 Championship next Thursday at 7 p.m.
“Our forwards both stepped up and played with the kind of combinations that we missed in the first 25 minutes,” Tronson said. "That final touch is what we’re after. Marcos and Tyler got their goals and then Maurizio cracked one, which we know he can do. We just let our emotions get away from us a little bit and that could be looking forward to next week knowing we needed this game to stay in the hunt in the RPI.”
Wenatchee currently sits at No. 3 in the RPI rankings.
It took a while for the Panthers to get settled into Friday’s match. Set Munguia was forced to make a spectacular save in the first two minutes after a Grizzlies forward got through the Panthers' back four. Wenatchee generated a couple of opportunities with Wisen and Bravo showcasing their great connection, but neither led to a goal.
The first half was remarkably quiet until stoppage time. Wenatchee was able to get on a counter with Bravo taking a through ball out wide before sidestepping past his defender and feeding a pass into Wisen at the penalty spot. Wisen took one touch with his chest and blasted a shot past the keeper to give the Panthers a 1-nil lead at half.
“That goal was huge,” Tronson said. “It changes what (Sunnyside) was going to do and it allowed us to make some corrections tightening our marks and defending the counter because we knew it was coming.”
Wenatchee dominated most of the second half and pretty much put the game away after Ramos scored in the 47th minute. The senior made a nice cut inside to get into the box and finished with a right-footed laser to the far post. Bravo got on the board 11 minutes later, stretching the lead to 3-nil.
That’s when the game started to get scrappy. The head ref started to lose control of the match as fouls piled up and both teams continued to confront one another in between calls. Ultimately, it was just tense, physical, competitive Big 9 soccer.
The Panthers were able to salt away the win over the final 20 minutes to earn their sixth clean sheet of the season.
“I thought all of our defenders stood tall tonight and I was pleased with Raul Mota, who got some extended minutes at the beginning of the match and came back in to seal it,” Tronson said. "And we got the shutout.”
The best part of Friday’s win, aside from it being senior night, was that everyone got some minutes and Tronson was able to rest some legs.
“Everyone but the backup keeper played in the first half and Alex Tovar had a great field game,” Tronson said. “We have more depth and great things happen when you have that. We’re all getting healthy and getting away from the injury bug.”
The Panthers will get to enjoy the weekend before they start their preparation for Eastmont next week.
“I’m glad we’re playing here even though we had a good match over there,” Tronson said. “We feel comfortable playing here and that’s what it’s all about. It’s not just a trip to state for us, this game could be for a top 4 seed in the RPI, which means we would get to host the first two rounds of state.”