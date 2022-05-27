PUYALLUP — Wenatchee’s state title dreams were dashed Friday after the Panthers lost 3-2 against the Skyline Spartans on a rainy afternoon at Sparks Stadium.
The Panthers will now face Pasco — who lost 2-1 to Bellarmine Prep on PKs — Saturday for the third-place trophy.
While not the one they wanted, head coach Dennis Tronson said the team will be content with the hardware and he’s proud of the guys' overall effort.
“I felt that we played a very good match we were just unfortunate,” Tronson said. “It got really slick out there with the rain but I thought we came out with energy in the second half after being down 2-nil. The whole focus was let’s just get one back and we did. That third goal was really tough, (Skyline) is an opportunistic team and they just took advantage of a mistake we made.”
The Panthers took a while to get settled into the match and misfired on a lot of their early passes. They just weren’t in sync and the Spartans capitalized with a goal in the 21st minute after Dylan Hernandez tapped in a rebound that slipped away from Set Munguia.
Munguia was forced to make a number of saves in the half, keeping the score at 1-nil. Tyler Wisen made a nice run past his mark and got on the end of a long through ball played over the top of the Spartans’ defense, but Wisen’s goal was called back because of a foul.
That proved huge. Skyline was able to control the tempo for the rest of the half and extended its lead to 2-nil in the 38th minute following another goal from Hernandez. The senior forward outran everyone and chipped a goal over Munguia, who was charging forward.
Wenatchee was able to hit the refresh in the locker room and cut into the lead immediately after Wisen earned a PK three minutes into the second half and Giovanni Munoz converted from the spot.
The Panthers started building momentum over the next few minutes but the backline made a mistake and Skylines’ Tyler Allred took advantage with a perfectly placed shot to the upper-90.
It was a gut punch, but Wenatchee persevered and continued to push forward. Eventually, Marcos Bravo got through on a play eerily similar to Hernandez's goal at the end of the first half. The senior forward outran the Spartans’ back line and floated a goal over their keeper to pull the Panthers back within a goal with 15 minutes left in the match.
“We as a coaching staff felt that if we had evened it up we would have taken it in overtime,” Tronson said.
Wenatchee generated a pair of close chances, including one from Munoz that clanked off the top of the crossbar, but it was not meant to be.
“The effort from Munoz and Maurizio Ramos in the second half was amazing,” Tronson said. “Once they started taking control of the midfield, that’s when we were doing great things. We were controlling them and pinning them back, we just ran out of time.”
The Panthers still have something to play for and will look to end their season on Saturday with a good feeling. Kickoff is at noon.
“We’ll go with fresh legs at the beginning of the match and try to block out that mental side,” Tronson said. “We’ve been here before; in 2015 we went to a shootout and got fourth place. We already got a fourth-place trophy, we want a third.”