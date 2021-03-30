LEAVENWORTH — There are elusive moments in sports.
Experienced personally or as a collective where every decision made, every action taken, feels correct and the results speak for themselves.
It is a difficult thing to sustain, but the Eastmont girl’s soccer team experienced it late in the first half when they scored three (of what would be five) goals against Cascade.
The first half was mostly tight. It was a lot of back and forth, but the Wildcats were the first to strike.
“Our first goal was an absolute beauty from Kylie Maytrychit,” Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said. "We had great build-ups; we used the width of the field well and made good combinations.”
Cascade didn’t take long to respond. After a shot deflection, Jailyn Reinhart positioned herself well enough to find the ball and slot it into the net to level the score at 1-1.
“We were attacking and creating opportunities,” Cascade Head Coach Javier Reyna. “We just didn’t put them all in.”
Then the Rube Goldberg device was triggered, and the Wildcats scored their next three goals in quick succession. First, from Jayden Brown, off of a free-kick. Then, Brown again, after a well-placed pass from Megan Chandler. And finally, Chandler got her own when she finished a deflection off the keeper.
“We played really well,” Hurtado said. “Our goal was to connect and pass the ball, find the gaps and stay composed. They played beautiful soccer and had the confidence to take shots, and they found the net. All-around good game.”
The last goal gave Brown a hat-trick, after Elly Little penetrated the right side and found her on a cross 5-1.
“We just couldn’t find the back of the net,” Cascade Assistant Coach Stephanie Zamudio said. “In the first half, we had a good 25 minutes where we had possession of the ball and controlled the midfield. We lost a little intensity near the end.”
Eastmont plays their final game in Moses Lake this Saturday, Apr. 3 at 1 p.m.
Cascade also plays their final game on the road in Quincy this Thursday, Apr. 1 at 5 p.m.