WENATCHEE — Move over Luis Navarrete, there’s a new golden boot in Wenatchee soccer lore.
The Panthers Tyler Wisen recorded a hattrick in Friday’s 5-2 win over Davis, improvising his season tally to 19 — a new school record.
“What can you say about Wisen and Marcos (Bravo),” Tronson said after the win. Both forwards scored a pair of goals in the win and have combined for 33 goals this season. “Those are all good things but we still have a lot more games in us and we have to learn how to come off an emotional high. We’ll address that as we get into playoffs because we don’t want to be a one and done.”
The Panthers took a little while to get settled into Friday’s matchup with the Pirates, who handed Wenatchee its only league loss of the season earlier this month. Davis was able to string some passes together and generate a few good chances in the opening 10 minutes, eventually scoring in the 14th minute after Edwin Diaz took on three Wenatchee defenders at the top of the box and scored.
The Pirates' lead didn’t last for long though as Wisen leveled the score at 1-1 in the 22nd minute after taking one quick touch on a throw-in and finishing with his left foot. Bravo then set up Wisen on a free-kick eight minutes later, floating a ball toward into the box that Wisen volleyed in for his second of the night. Wisen scored his third goal one minute later, giving the Panthers a 3-1 lead.
Davis found some energy though at the half and ignited its offense with a goal two minutes into the second half to pull back within two goals. But Bravo bumped Wenatchee’s lead back to three in the 48th minute. Julian Reyes put the game on ice in the 52nd minute after converting a PK.
“We finally got Reyes to carry a ball in and he got taken down going forward,” Tronson said. “We’ve been waiting for that so I gave him the PK and he buried it. Well done on his part.”
The win, combined with Eastmont’s 2-1 loss to Eisenhower, gives the Panthers home field in the district championship against the Wildcats in two weeks.
The Panthers still have a pair of games to close out their regular season before the playoffs get going. They’ll have the weekend to rest before getting back on the pitch to prepare for Moses Lake on Tuesday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
“(I thought) we had a little bit of a hangover from Eastmont and for the first 15 minutes, Davis had better play. The real game-changer was Maurizio Ramos, who we moved to attacking-mid in the 20th minute and his energy led to that first goal. We then moved him to outside-mid and we got two more goals.”
The Panthers were able to put in their reserves for the final 20 minutes, resting some legs. Tronson understands the value of fresh legs late in the season, and he acknowledged that they’ll need all 20 guys to make a deep run in state.
“It’s about how deep can you go and see which guys can rotate into different positions at different times,” Tronson said. “Raul Mota was back and gave us some good minutes tonight and Liam Williett had a chance on a header. He’s still battling injuries but having him back gives us some options.”