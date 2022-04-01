WENATCHEE — Tyler Wisen is a magician on the pitch.
The Wenatchee senior was unstoppable Friday night and made three incredible plays to net a trio of goals, giving the Panthers a huge 3-2 win over their cross-bridge rival at the Apple Bowl.
“If he gets in a rhythm like that, he can do that every night,” Wenatchee head coach Dennis Tronson said of Wisen. “Either him or Marcos. Both are starting to gel together and develop that ability to find one another and work off each other. It’s really exciting to see.”
The Wildcats were able to contain Wisen and his battering mate, Marcos Bravo, for much of the first half by bringing the center-mid back on defense to help mark the two forwards. And Eastmont looked like the more cohesive team, building a lot of their attack through the middle and on the counter.
Eastmont sophomore Edgar Leon opened the scoring in the 8th minute, converting off an indirect kick from just outside the box. But the lead didn’t last for long. Wisen leveled the score at 1-1 two minutes later, making a superb first touch on the ball before turning and scoring from the top of the box.
The game was fairly even for the next 20 minutes, but the Panthers started to get a little lackadaisical with their passing and Eastmont took advantage. Tyrell Malcolm intercepted a pass from Wenatchee keeper Set Munguia outside the box and crossed the ball to Angel Sitio for a one-touch goal, putting Eastmont back on top 2-1.
Wenatchee had a chance to tie level the score at 2-2 with a free-kick opportunity from 25-yards out but the Panthers' attempt sailed over the crossbar. Eastmont was able to squash every other opportunity and carried a 2-1 lead into the locker room.
The Panthers adjusted and looked like a much different team in the second half.
“Eastmont came out with a different game plan than we had prepared for and we felt like we gave up too much of the midfield,” Tronson said. “We needed to consolidate the midfield and play the style that is designed for the guys we have. We learned that if we play a different way than we train, we don’t have a lot of success. But when we play how we train, we generate opportunities that could lead to goals.”
The Panthers certainly generated some good opportunities over the final 40 minutes.
However, the result might have been different had Eastmont scored in the 48th minute.
Malcolm made a wonderful run through the Wenatchee backline and drove to the end line before slicing a cross back toward the middle of the box. The Wildcats had two players waiting and only the Wenatchee goalie left to beat, but neither could get solid contact on the ball and Leon squirted his shot wide of the net.
That would have pushed the score to 3-1. It ended up being a huge momentum swing for the Panthers, who started to control more of the possession and scratch out a few opportunities. Eventually, the Panthers got through as Wisen got the ball at the top of the box and made another nifty turn before scoring with a one-touch laser to the far post.
With the game tied at 2-2, both teams pushed for a goal over the final 20 minutes. The Panthers controlled most of the possession though and did a nice job of applying pressure over the final 10 minutes, eventually generating the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute. Wisen intercepted a clear attempt and dished a pass to Bravo at the top of the box before getting it back and scoring his third goal of the night.
Understandably, Wisen let out some emotion after recording the hat trick before being embraced by Bravo and the rest of his teammates.
The Panthers were able to salt away the final seven minutes to earn the win; one of their biggest of the year.
“I think it showed some maturity after falling behind twice and then coming back and playing a very good second half,” Tronson said. “That was key.”
For the Wildcats, Friday’s loss was their first of the season. It’s a tough one to swallow, especially knowing they had a chance to go up 3-1, but these games are always tight.
“The scoreline says that we were deserving of more but that is the cruel and beautiful thing of soccer,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said. “Sometimes you play well enough to win and it doesn’t happen. I thought the first half was quality for us and we played well through the middle. In the second half, we had a beautiful chance to go ahead and that ultimately kept them in the game. We have to look ahead to the next game but the way the guys responded tonight after going down, I can’t ask for more.
“A loss allows us to evaluate how we are and how we respond. We’ll give the guys 24 hours and they’ll be hungry to get back out there.”
Both teams will get the weekend to enjoy some rest but they’re back at it on Tuesday. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 7 p.m. and Wenatchee travels to Yakima to play Davis at 4 p.m.