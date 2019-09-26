Volleyball
MOSES LAKE — Wenatchee defeated Moses Lake 3 sets to 1 Thursday night to improve to 4- 0 in league standings and 4- 1 overall. Moses Lake dropped to 1- 2 in the Big 9 All Conference and 2- 2 overall. The Panthers started slow, losing the first set 17-25 before edging the Chiefs in the second set 25-22 and closing out the game 25-13 and 25-13 in the final sets.
Abby Black and Ashton McMahon impressed with an attacking offense featuring aggressive passing. “It was a tough environment,” said Panther coach Connor Metcalfe, “to come to Moses Lake on the road and drop the first set… I’m proud of our team to rebound. Everybody contributed on the court and off the court. To rebound the way we did was really a fun thing to see and be a part of. “
Manson Edges Waterville after Slow Start
WATERVILLE — Manson Volleyball topped Waterville 3 sets to 1 in a hard fought match. After losing the first set 21-25, the Trojans rallied behind Kendall Petre’s 12 kills to win the next three sets 25-20, 25-21, and 25-19.
Josephine Thompson led the team with 12 digs, and Barbie Espinoza was a beast with 5 aces on 20-of-22 serves. In addition, Lauren Holiday was 10 for 10 serves and Evelyn De Jesus was 19 for 20. “It was a good match,” said Trojan’s Coach Hayli Thompson, “It took a while (for us) to get going, but we got in the groove. It was a good win.”
Wildcats Top Grizzlies 3 sets to 1
EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont improved their league standing to 2- 2 loses (2- 3 overall) while Sunnyside sits at the bottom of league standings with no wins and 3 losses (1- 4 overall).
After crushing Sunnyside 25-15 in the first set, Eastmont lost the second set 24-26, then rallied to take the next two sets 25-10 and 25-21 for a hard fought win. After the game, Wildcats Coach Karinne Davis said she was especially impressed with her team’s server passing, led by Olivia Stanaway and Katherine Lumas. Riley Hoff had 10 kills to go with her 8 aces and Rylee Hersh finished the game with 10 kills. Alayna Just led the assist category with 31 and had 6 aces on the way to the victory.
Chelan Trounces Cashmere in 3 Sets
CASHMERE — The Chelan Goats are still undefeated after beating a scrappy Cashmere Bulldogs team in 3 straight sets on Thursday night for their sixth straight win. The final was an impressive 25-9, 25-9, and 25-5. “Leanna Garfoot continued to do a great job spreading the ball around to all our hitters,” Goats Coach Jenifer Rainville said, “We had a great night from the service line.”
Emma McLaren led the team with 9 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs, and 20/20 serving with 1 ace. Elly Collins added 10 kills, 1 block, 1 dig, and was 6/7 serving with 1 ace. Cashmere is still seeking their first win of the season after dropping their fifth straight game.
First year Bulldogs coach Andrea Lyons was optimistic after the loss, saying that the score didn’t show how hard the girls played: “We are experiencing growing pains, but I was impressed with our bench players… Miranda Sites and Macy Lowe for their leadership and enthusiasm.”