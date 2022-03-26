WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee tennis team fought valiantly in their match against West Valley on Thursday, but both squads ultimately lost, with the girls falling 4-3 and the boys losing 5-2.
The girls were able to nab wins three wins in the four singles matches, with Chloe Andrewjeski, Heather Hayes and Avery Thomas all scoring victories. But the Panthers dropped all three doubles matches.
“Chloe was able to quickly adjust her play to out-perform her fierce serving and hard-hitting opponent (Maddie Pickett) in a decisive straight-set 6-3, 6-0 victory,” head coach Jim Kellogg said in his post-game report. “Heather patiently played a split match, scoring points when coming into the net and moving quickly back to the baseline to get her opponent, Ivy Tweedy’s lobs. And Avery played a marathon, 2.5 hours, three-set match.”
Thomas defeated her opponent, Ahlyah Basmeh with a final score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. The doubles girls struggled in their matches against West Valley, winning just two games altogether.
“(They) had a tougher go with their matches as they competed against players with much more experience,” Kellogg said. Abby Carlson and Jenna Thrapp played hard, but West Valley’s powerful serves and angled shots proved too much to overcome. Santa Amezcua and Ava Kerr put up a good fight. And Larissa Mabillard and Ella Loewen showed great teamwork to return many of their opponents’ balls.”
The boys had a similar go of it with it, winning two of the four singles matches but losing all three doubles. Ben Borden overpowered his opponent and won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, and Andrew Van Liew held on in the second set to beat his West Valley opponent, 6-4, 7-5.
“Ben was able to out-perform his younger opponent by playing patiently and setting himself up for the right moments to hit some fierce winners,” Kellogg said. “Andrew moved his opponent far back on the court with some great high balls and lobs and had some great long rallies and many close games. He was also able to tune out the rowdy West Valley supporters in a nail-biting second set. But the highlight match of the day came at No. 1 singles, where Evan Mueller played some phenomenal tennis overall against West Valley’s Henry Preacher.”
Mueller won the first set 7-5 but lost the next two 3-6, 1-6 to lose the match.
“Evan proved he’s come a long way in his tennis since his freshman year,” Kellogg said.
Unfortunately for Wenatchee, the boys’ doubles teams struggled just as much as the girls. None of the three pairs were able to take a set, though the No. 1 pair of Kush Patel and Kirk Nelseon fought hard and were close, losing 4-6, 2-6.
“Kush and Kirn played hard but they could never get comfortable,” Kellogg said. “Nor find rhythm either. Everett White and Storm Hedman put up a good fight, but were overpowered and outplayed and Ben Lewis/Sawyer Malstead stayed in long rallies. But again, West Valley’s play proved too much to overcome.”
Nevertheless, West Valley is typically one of the better tennis teams in the Big 9. Wenatchee faces cross bridge rival Eastmont on Tuesday at Eastmont High School. The first matches are scheduled to start at 3 p.m.