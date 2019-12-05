Boys Basketball
CLE ELUM — Chelan was on Cle Elum’s court Thursday night planning a repeat of last season’s runaway victory, and did, only by not as much, and only after responding in the second half after a sizable half-time deficit, ending the night 76-69.
“We didn’t shoot well to start the half,” said Chelan Boys Head Coach Jeff Pearl. “We gave up too many points.”
Chelan went into halftime down 39-23.
“I challenged my guys to respond defensively in the second half,” said Pearl.
And they did. Chelan only allowed five points in the third quarter and almost doubled their offensive production making several key plays down the stretch for the win. Connor Wison led the Goats with 26 points and Nate Harding added 20 of his own.
Chelan plays Okanogan Friday, Dec. 13 in Okanogan.
Physical Naches forces first loss for Cascade
LEAVENWORTH — Cascade was home again Thursday night this time squaring up with another tough opponent, Naches Valley. Last season Naches ran away with it and a 40-point victory and though they again took the win, history didn’t quite rhyme this time when they nearly halved last year’s deficit with a final score of 44-23.
“Our first half was a great defensive effort,” said Cascade Boys Head Coach Paul Fraker. “We rebounded well and forced bad shots.”
Cascade kept the game close in the first quarter but couldn’t get much to fall offensively and Naches’ physical and effective defense didn’t allow much of anything for the Kodiaks. Naches put the screws down in the last half sealing the win.
“The last half got away from us,” said Fraker. “We matched their physicality in the first half, but they eventually wore us out. It was kind of an ugly game for both teams.”
Cascade plays at home against Okanogan on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mountain Goats ram Cle Elum
CLE ELUM — The Mountain Goats were on the road Thursday night to face Cle Elum on their home court. Chelan beat Cle Elum last season handily and hoped to continue the tradition again, but down at the half, for Chelan, a win looked like it might slip away. The second half, however, was a different story when they nearly doubled their offensive production from the first half and that of their opponent in the second winning 41-30.
Chelan plays Okanogan on Friday, Dec. 13 in Okanogan at 5:45 p.m.
Cascade shows improvement but Naches responds for the win
LEAVENWORTH — Cascade faced Naches Valley Thursday night. Their last meeting left a sour taste in the Kodiaks mouths when they lost by just one point and hoped to flip the script this time but, unfortunately, the cards weren’t in their favor when, despite keeping the game within four points through the first half, Naches went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter that carried them to the win and a final score of 62-36.
“We started strong defensively,” said Cascade Girls Head Coach Dane Lewman. “But then Naches went on a run in the third quarter and we committed key fouls and didn’t react well while missing open shots.”
Molly Wiser was Cascade’s top scorer with 13 points on the night and Emma Halseth and Kolby Hunt added 7 points apiece.
“We only had two returners from last year so it’s a new group still getting used to each other, but we’ve already had a dramatic improvement from our last game,” said Lewman.
Cascade plays Okanogan this Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5:45 p.m. in Leavenworth.
Waterville-Mansfield shock Pateros in a 60-point blowout victory
WATERVILLE — Waterville came out ready to play on their home court Thursday night when they faced Pateros. The Shockers applied defensive pressure from the get-go which fueled their fiery offense getting buckets mostly off fast breaks but connected with the basket from almost every point on the court finishing the game 82-22.
“We’re a pretty experienced team,” said Waterville-Mansfield Girls Head Coach Kieth Finkbeiner. “We came ready to play.”
Sarah Mullen contributed a whopping 30 points for the Shockers while Alex Poppie had 13 and McKenna Gurnard and Ella Osbourne each had 12. Elizabeth Katovich was the playmaker of the night facilitating points through assist after assist.
Waterville-Mansfield has a real test at home Saturday, Dec. 7 when they face Brewster.