YAKIMA — After a slow start, Wenatchee bounced back to defeat Eisenhower in Volleyball in straight sets, 25-23, 25-9, and 25-12 on Thursday night. The Panthers were down 17-23 in the first set when Jenna Osburn served out to finish the set 25-23. Wenatchee improves to 5-1 in the Big 9 and 5-2 overall while Eisenhower drops to 1-4 in the conference and 1-4 overall.
“It was one of those weird matches where we came out flat, not playing our style of volleyball,” said Wenatchee Coach Connor Metcalfe, “We want to dictate the pace by hitting quality serves (and) control every first ball… we want to be quality. The first set we didn’t do that, but sets 2 and 3 we did, and I saw a lot of good things from the whole team tonight.”
Manson takes down Soap Lake in 3
MANSON — Trojans Volleyball came away with a tough win against a scrappy Eagles team 3-0 on Thursday, with close sets of 25-22, 25-18, and 25-20. For Manson, Josephine Thompson was 21/22 serving with 10 aces, Evelyn De Jesus contributed 13 kills, and Kendall Petre 10 kills, while Melanie Marin finished with 11 digs, and Stefany Luna 9 digs.
“It was a good game,” Trojans Coach Hayli Thompson said after the match, “We had our hands full, (but we) played well as a team, had some good energy, and came up with the win.” Manson is 2-0 in league play (6-2 overall). Soap Lake is 1-1 in the league and 2-5 overall.