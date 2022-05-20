EAST WENATCHEE — The conditions might have been cold and blustery, but it didn’t stop the Wenatchee Panthers and Eastmont Wildcats from securing a few bids to state on the first day of the District Track Meet at Eastmont Stadium.
“This spring has just been so nuts,” head coach Steve Roche said after the meet. “It’s been cold, windy, snowy or something almost every meet. But we still had several district champions and a few PR’s.”
Junior Zoe Gonzales continued her dominance in the 100 meter and finished first with a 12.28, nearly a tenth faster than her previous best. Gonzales was also apart of the girls’ 4x100 meter relay — along with Elise Baier, Abby Black and Eloise Bolles — that won the district championship with a 50.72.
Lars Sorom cooked everyone in the mile, finishing four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Caden Casteel, with a 4:28.36.Mason Moore out-threw everyone in the discus my nearly 30 feet with a 155-5.75. And freshman Maya Mathena earned a state bid in the girls’ shot put after out-throwing West Valley’s Maggie Alexander by an inch.
Michael McPherson also earned a bid after placing second in the 400 meter with a personal best 52.29.
But the surprise of the day for Wenatchee was sophomore Briana Sackman, who had an 11-foot PR and placed first with a 100-01.
“I didn’t get to see it but I was not expecting that one,” Roche said. “She was ranked 8th in javelin coming in so that was a big upset.”
Eastmont
Competing on their home track, the Wildcats had a few more athletes qualify for state with nine.
Peyton Guest and Kaylen Greer both earned a bid in the boys’ and girls’ 100 meter and the Wildcats nabbed three of the four spots in the hurdles events, with Bryce Roe placing first in the 110 meter hurdles and Kylie Roozen and Adrianna Klinkenberg sweeping the girls 100 meter hurdles.
The Eastmont girls 4x100 relay team — Liliana Johnson, Lilie Maloney, Dylan Schmitten, Kaylen Greer — placed second, earning a bid. Schmitten also qualified for state in the long jump with a PR 16-01.25.
Eamon Monahan and Ellie Prazer rounded out the Wildcats state qualifiers after Monahan placed second in the high jump and Prazer won the shot put.
The district meet will resume on Saturday in Yakima with the rest of the field and running events.
“It helps keep everyone as fresh as they can be to put down great times before state,” Roche said.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
