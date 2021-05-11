LEAVENWORTH — Wahluke has been a challenge for most teams, big or small, throughout the valley this season.
They have a long history of playing deep into state tournaments, so when the Cascade boys soccer team met them on its home pitch Tuesday, the Kodiaks had their work cut out for them.
But the Kodiaks are a handful. They have proven to be quite formidable themselves, and they proved that Tuesday night, winning 2-0.
“I think this was the best game we’ve played,” Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval said. “Wahluke is a really good team, but we stepped up and held possession for most of the game, winning those fifty-fifty balls.”
The game’s only two goals came from Cascade’s Kevin Castillo, both orchestrated by Edgar Matta, and each was finished with a precise header into the back of the net.
“We have players that when they are playing well, they really motivate the team,” Sandoval said.
The Kodiaks are a young team, and though they only have two Seniors they were able to send them out of their home pitch on a high note.
“Wahluke has a really good program,” Sandoval said. “We look forward to playing teams like them.”
Cascade will play their final game in Cashmere Friday at 7 p.m.
Softball
Warden 3, Wenatchee 2
Panther softball hosted Warden Tuesday on Senior Night. Warden won 5-2.
“We showed a lot of improvement in our defense tonight,” Wenatchee Head Coach Greg Russ said. “The girls had a good outing; they got some bats working, we just couldn’t get enough runs in.”
Erin Walgorski pitched all seven innings, and was solid on the mound.
Wenatchee plays at Ephrata for a doubleheader Friday at 3 and 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
A regional girls golf tournament was held Tuesday afternoon at the Lakeview Golf and Country Club in Soap Lake, where a number of schools from NCW, including B all the way up to 4A, finished off their unconventional season.
Those in attendance were Wenatchee, Eastmont, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Cascade, Chelan, Quincy, Omak, Okanogan, Oroville, Warden, and Royal.
“It was nice to play more teams,” Wenatchee Head Coach Doug Merrill said. “It was a great day, the weather was perfect and the course was in excellent condition.”
As a team, Wenatchee won with a score of 420. Second went to Eastmont who scored 470. Third went to Quincy with 496. And fourth and fifth went to Chelan and Omak with scores of 508 and 509 respectively. Not every team was able to field four players to earn a team score.
“It was bitter sweet to have the last match,” Eastmont Head Coach Pat Welch said. “We would just normally be rolling into spring break, and have seven or eight weeks left. We made a lot of progress, even though it was short. It's something to build on for next year and we have nine girls coming back.”
Individually, Payton Hagy took first for Ephrata with a score of 90. Ashleigh Willoughby finished second for Wenatchee with a 96. Third went to Okanogan’s Abby Buchert who shot a 101. Next was Wenatchee’s Lilli Moubray, who scored a personal best 102. Kylien Vance of Okanogan took fifth with a 105. Courtney Ulrich took sixth for Wenatchee with a 107. And Eastmont's Libby Gallaher and Ivy Christiansen placed seventh and eighth with a 111 and 112 respectively.
“We swept through, winning every match this season, which always feels good,” Merrill said. “Credit to Ashleigh Willoughby who was our low scoring average and consistent through the whole season. But it also felt like there was a heavy asterisk next to those wins since not every school was able to field a full team.”
This was the final matchup of the season for girls golf, and for every senior, it was the last of their high school career.
Eastmont had three.
“It was a great season,” Welch said. “And compared to last year’s, it was fantastic. We lose three seniors: Libby Gallaher, Ivy Christiansen, and Katie Ellard. They were our top three players. The younger players got to build off of their experience.”
Wenatchee loses two seniors.
“Courtney Ulrich has always been an inspirational player on the team. Mackenzie Klyn always contributed throughout the year putting down solid scores and working hard. We got a great group of girls, and a solid core returning.” Merrill said.