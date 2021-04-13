CASHMERE — The beautiful game is only as beautiful as the quality of the competition.
And if the competition is high enough, each opponent elevates the other to peak performance. It’s rare, but you know it when you feel it.
The Bulldogs boys soccer team felt that Tuesday night on their home pitch, where they faced the Quincy Jackrabbits and won 2-1.
“It was a heck of a game,” Cashmere Head Coach Emmanuel Flores said after the match. “It was a lot of back and forth, very intense, very competitive.”
Late in the first half, Quincy was the first to score. The Jackrabbits were awarded a penalty kick, and converted to put the Bulldogs down 1-0 at half.
“We talked about doing the little things, and keeping up the intensity,” Flores said. “We challenged them every time.”
It didn’t take the Bulldogs long in the second half.
Antonio Pedraza equalized the score in the 53rd minute.
Then, in the 72nd minute, Ty Shoening finished an excellent cross with a header into the back of the net to give Cashmere the lead.
“We managed to capture the momentum,” Flores said. “Quincy played a heck of a game. It was one of those games to remember.”
Cashmere plays Ephrata on the road this Saturday at 1 p.m.
Ephrata 1, Cascade 1
The game can be yours for the 98% of the game, but even that last 2% can change things.
After leading most of the match Tuesday night, the Cascade boys had to settle for a tie as Ephrata Tigers eked out a goal in the final moments to level the score at 1-1.
“We did well,” Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval said. “We held possession most of the game and moved the ball well. We improved from the last game.”
The Kodiaks scored in the 15th minute when a through-ball was crossed from the corner to Maverick Miller, who finished with a header.
Ephrata is a senior-heavy squad and plays a physical game. They are a tough team, and they were able to show that when they equalized the game in the last few minutes 1-1.
When thinking about his young team Sandoval said, “Everyone played tough. I was really pleased. “Overall, as a unit, we worked much better. We made some position changes and improved on the defensive side. We won most of the 50-50 balls.”
Cascade plays Royal on the road this Friday at 7 p.m.
Softball
Moses Lake 12, Wenatchee 4
Panther’s softball hit the road to play their first game of the season Tuesday afternoon.
Wenatchee battled Moses Lake through tightly contested innings up until the end when a few mistakes opened the door for the Chiefs, and the Panthers lost 12-4.
“It went pretty well,” Wenatchee Head Coach Greg Russ said. “We were in it for the most part. Errors in the late innings cost us.”
Ashton McMahon clobbered a home run in the fifth inning, and Erin Waligorski pitched six good innings and struck out seven Chiefs in the process.
“We had good bats all around,” Russ said. “These girls didn’t get to play last year, and we are a pretty young team.”
Wenatchee plays Cashmere at Walla Walla Point Park for a double-header this Friday at 4 and 6 p.m.
