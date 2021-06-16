CHELAN — It was a game of ups and downs for the Cascade boys in their 80-62 loss against Chelan on Tuesday.
“It was a great game,” Cascade Head Coach Paul Fraker said. “We played our best quarter of the season. We were attacking the basket, hitting shots and getting the ball inside. Defensively we had a lot of energy, we limited their free throws and allowed just two three-pointers in the first half.”
The Kodiaks came out strong, knocking down shots to build an early four point lead. Chelan was able to pull it back, but only slightly, before halftime. Cascade was up 34-31.
“We did a better job on their shooters in the second quarter," Chelan Head Coach Tony Callero said.
The Goats took over in the third. The lid came off the basket and shots started falling as Chelan went on a 27-9 run. That ended up being the deciding factor.
Cascade had opportunities at the line, but shot just 3-10 during the third quarter.
Chelan stretched the lead to 18 in the fourth quarter. Cascade cut the lead to single digits but couldn't get over the hump.
“I thought we gave a tremendous effort but at some point we have to put four quarters together to beat a good team like Chelan,” Fraker said.
Reed Stamps led the Goats with 22 points. Dylan Jay followed with 15, and Nate Harding and Braiden Boyd finished with 13 each.
Isaac Cortes led the Kodiaks with 15 points. Cole Warnaca and Bret Fraker finished with 11.
Cascade plays at Omak Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Chelan plays at Cashmere Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Eastmont 57, Wenatchee 36
The game was tight in the first quarter, but Eastmont took over in the second half to win by 21 Tuesday night in the Wildcats final home game of the season.
“Eastmont plays hard,” Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus said. “They always come out and try and disrupt, but I thought our girls did a decent job with the pressure. Eastmont beat us in transition and we had trouble scoring buckets in the second and third quaters. That combo made it difficult.”
Kristina Blauman led the Panthers with 13 points. Madison Stirling and Addie Ogle both finished with 10.
Megan Chandler led the Wildcats with 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals. Kaylynn Schmitted finished with nine points and six rebounds and both Annelise Bauman and Taylor Files chipped in eight points each.
“This year is a big learning experience for our younger girls,” Loftus said. “It's good to get into these game situations and get up to speed. We're making strides. and the girls are working hard."
Wenatchee will be the seventh seed in the District 6 tournament. They will play the winner of the Eastmont and West Valley game later this week.
Eastmont plays West Valley in Yakima Thursday at 7:30 p.m.