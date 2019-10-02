EAST WENATCHEE — The Wildcats suffered a tough 2-1 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday for their first loss of the season. After falling behind by 2 goals, Megan Chandler scored Eastmont’s lone goal with an assist by Riley Fisher, but the team was unable to complete the comeback.
“We didn’t play a very good game,” admitted Wildcat’s Coach Vidal Hurtado, “They showed up to play and it was well earned.”
Hurtado was frustrated after the game, saying that the team couldn’t create any opportunities.
“The message was that we can learn a lot from a loss, it will help us see who we really are as a team. Our hope is that we can bounce back... (We will) focus on what’s ahead of us to be ready for Moses lake at their house.”
Eastmont is 4-1 in league play and 6-1-2 overall. Davis is 3-1 in the league and 4-4 overall.
Eastmont Volleyball wins on road against Davis
YAKIMA — Eastmont bested Davis in Volleyball Tuesday in 4 sets, 25-5, 24-26, 25-7, and 25-2 behind Riley Hoff’s 11 kills. Ashlynn Grasseth added 8 kills and 3 aces, Sarah Peterson had 6 kills with 2 aces and Rylee Hersh finished the game with 8 kills.
“We took the win,” said Eastmont Coach Karrine Davis, adding “We got a little ahead of ourselves and let them rally back, (but) we figured out that’s not who we are and played like we know how to play and we were able to rally back which is very important.”
Eastmont is a game and a half behind Wenatchee in the Big 9 with a record of 3-2 (3-3 overall). Davis falls to 1-3 in the league and 2-4 overall.
Cascade defeats Cashmere in straight sets
LEAVENWORTH — The Kodiaks swept the Bulldogs in Volleyball 19-25, 16-25, and 17-25 on Tuesday to pick up their first win of the season. For Cascade, Savannah Akers had 14 kills to go with her 12 digs, Emma Palmer added 4 kills and 18 digs, Natalie Craig had 3 blocks and 3 kills, and Kalin O’Neal impressed with 27 digs.
“I was really happy with how they stepped out and play,” said Cascade coach Ashley Coffin, “We played consistent as a unit and a lot of people contributed tonight... It was nice to be firing on all cylinders and working together as a unit.”
Cascade is just one game behind Chelan in league play at 1-0 (1-4 overall). Cashmere remains at the bottom of the standing at 0-2 in the league and 1-6 overall.
Chelan remains undefeated in Volleyball
CHELAN — Chelan crushed Okanogan in straight sets Tuesday in their first home league match of the season with scores of 25-8, 25-11, and 25-8. The Goats improve to 2-0 in the Caribou Trail League and 6-0 overall. Okanogan drops to 1-0 in league play and 4-2 overall.
Chelan’s coach Jenifer Rainville praised outside hitters Emma McLaren and Elly Collins, who combined for 32 kills and 11 digs. Leanna Garfoot chipped in with 43 assists, 2 blocks, 3 digs, and 9/9 serving while Morgyn Harrison added 1 kill, 2 assists, 14 digs, and was 16/16 serving with 1 ace The Goats travel to Leavenworth to take on the Kodiaks on Oct. 8.