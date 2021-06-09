SUNNYSIDE — Imagine facing your shadow in one-on-one.
Every shot that drops through the net is mirrored. Every dribble. Every miss. Every squeak of your sneaker. Everything is answered.
The Eastmont boys basketball faced their shadow in Sunnyside Tuesday night, scarping out an 83-80 OT win.
“It was unbelievable,” Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez said. “It was back-and-forth- with lead changes the whole night.”
After battling the whole night, the game was sent into overtime.
Eastmont built a five point lead but Sunnyside chipped away and hit two 3-pointers to take an advantage. But Eastmont’s Spencer Heimbigner answered with a three of his own to reclaim the lead.
“It was just a battle,” Juarez said. “Fortunately we came out on positive end. It's hard to win on the road, especially in overtime. It was a high scoring game but we gave a decent defensive effort. They just had some guys that could really shoot.”
Dillion Esparza led the Wildcats with 19 points. Ethan Easley had 18 and Cael Flanagan added 16. Eamon Monahan and Spencer Heimbigner finished with 11 and 10 respectively.
Eastmont plays Eisenhower in Yakima at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Wenatchee 61, Moses Lake 47
Wenatchee boys basketball earned their fifth win in a row Tuesday night after a tough battle with Moses Lake.
“We got off to a good start,” Wenatchee Head Coach Travis Williams said. “We went up 18-4 in the first quarter, and that proved to be the difference we needed the rest of the way.”
Garrett Long led Wenatchee with 31 points. Camden Loidhamer and Joe Dorey added 11 and nine points respectively.
Wenatchee is now (5-1) and hosts West Valley Saturday at 2:45 p.m.
Cashmere 72, Cascade 44
After a narrow win over Quincy Monday night Cashmere boys basketball met Cascade Tuesday night rolled to its eighth straight win.
“The first quarter was pretty tight. They got on us early and played tough defense,” Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen said.
Cashmere responded by improving the ball movement around Cascade’s zone defense.
“The better the ball moves the better we shoot,” Heyen said. ‘They were unselfish and looking for the best shot.”
Carter Alberts led Cashmere with 22 points. Nate and Sam Phillips added 13 and 12 points respectively.
For Cascade, Cole Warnaca led with 13 points.
“Evan Bakken doesn’t always show up on stats but he has been big for us,” Heyen said. “He had nine assists tonight and created a lot of offense through steals. He always locks down their highest scorer.”
Cashmere hosts Omak Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Cascade plays Ephrata on the road Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Moses Lake 61, Wenatchee 24
A slow offensive first half plagued the Wenatchee girls Tuesday night and Moses Lake took advantage.
“We had some good flashes,” Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus said. “Moses Lake came out with a higher intensity and jumped on us early.”
Moses Lake moved the ball well and knocked down 3-pointers to build a lead.
“We came out with much better energy in the second half,” Loftus said. “When we play with intensity we start to do good things. Our freshman and sophomores are getting experience. They did a good job in the second half and that will carry forward.”
Addie Ogle led the Panthers with 10 points. Kristina Blauman followed with eight, and Natalie Boles finished with five.
Wenatchee plays West Valley in Yakima Saturday at 2:45 p.m.
Cashmere 61, Cascade 10
Tuesday was a productive night for the Cashmere girls basketball team.
The Bulldogs held the Kodiaks to just a few buckets and preserved their CTL winning streak.
“We got off to great start,” Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell said. “I didn’t like that we allowed six points the first, but our second quarter was better and we held Cascade scoreless.”
Cashmere scored 14 by the end of the first quarter, building an eight point lead. Cashmere scored dropping 22 in the second to stretch the lead to 36-6.
“Our zone worked well that first quarter,” Cascade Head Coach Dane Lewman said. “But after that it didn’t. They crashed the glass and lived off second chance opportunities. In the fourth we moved better in the zone and helped keep the score down.”
Cascade scored one bucket in the third and fourth quarter.
“We were unselfish and everyone but one player scored,” Darnell said. “We had a couple come up from JV and they provided some great energy, which makes me excited to see. Our JV had been undefeated so far this season.”
Riley Johnson led the Bulldogs with 21 points and five rebounds. Jalynn Darnell added nine points, and Maddie Hammond also finished with nine points and six rebounds. Gennevieve Ladesma, up from JV, nabbed four steals and grabbed four rebounds.
Cascade’s Molly Wiser led the Kodiaks with 8.
Cashmere hosts Omak Thursday at 6 p.m.
Cascade plays Ephrata on the road Friday at 6 p.m.