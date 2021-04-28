EAST WENATCHEE — Teams don't always begin a game the way they'd like.
But how they respond is everything.
After trailing 1-nil half, the Wildcats netted three goals off a hattrick from Tyrell Malcolm to beat Cashmere 3-1.
“Cashmere has a good squad and they came to play,” Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said after the win. “We were keeping control of the game for the most part until 20 minutes in. We created opportunities, but no goals; we weren’t sharing the ball.”
In the 21st minute, Cashmere was awarded a penalty kick. After the ball was struck, it ricocheted off a player and rolled 20-yards out, where Cashmere’s Oscar Orozco collected it and sent it back off the crossbar with just enough angle to land in the goal. Cashmere's ead stood through the break.
“I think halftime killed our momentum,” Cashmere Head Coach Emmanuel Flores said. “They have some very talented players. Malcolm is very skillful and fast, tons of credit to Eastmont. We came out and competed and they stepped up to the challenge.”
Three minutes into the second half Malcolm scored his first of three goals to tie the game at 1-1.
“After that first goal, the pressure was off," Hurtado said. "We were more composed and we played to win."
Malcolm scored his second in the 69th minute after receiving a long ball and dribbling past a defender before tapping scoring to give Eastmont a 2-1 advantage. Not long after, he got the hat trick to finish the game 3-1.
“It was a tightly contested game,” Hurtado said. “I told them to take shots when available, send more crosses into the box, use the flanks, and play with composure. It's been hard to find the net. We are playing better than our record suggests. ”
Eastmont hosts Royal Saturday at 1 p.m.
Cashmere hosts Brewster Saturday at 1 p.m.
Baseball
Wenatchee 11, Brewster 3
Wenatchee baseball made their way to Brewster Tuesday afternoon and the journey wasn’t wasted.
They held the Bears to just a handful of runs, and won 11-3.
“It was a good game,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jeff Zehnder said. “We're coming together as a team, and we were able to execute a few plays. The kids did a good job.”
The Panthers scored early with three runs in the first inning and five in the second.
“We jumped on them early,” Zehnder said. “Then we went a little flat until we got some runners on.”
Jack Kovanen threw five innings and drove in five RBIs. Tyler Schuylaman was three-for-three at the dish, scored three runs and, in a rare moment, stole home.
Wenatchee hosts Brewster in a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Cascade 9, Warden 7
Cutting off your opponent’s momentum before it gets out of hand can often swing the game in your favor.
Cascade saw that first-hand Tuesday afternoon. After giving up a couple early runs, the Kodiaks countered and were able to hold a lead throughout the game, topping Waden 9-7.
“It was a good game for us,” Cascade Head Coach Brett Isadore said. “We rallied hard in that first inning, and came right back, putting a few runs on the board."
Cascade hosts Royal in a doubleheader Friday at 3 and 5:30 p.m.
Moses Lake 3, Chelan 1
Chelan has had an outstanding start to its baseball season and got the opportunity to host the always-strong Moses Lake Chiefs Tuesday afternoon.
After mostly a tight game, Moses Lake was able to squeeze out a couple more runs and defeat Chelan 3-1.
“It was a good clean game,” Chelan Head Coach Dana Papasedero said. “The Moses Lake pitcher, a left-hander, did a good job shutting us down. He threw a two-hitter. It became a bit of a pitcher's duel between us and them.”
Chelan plays at Eastmont this Saturday in a double-header at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“We’re just thankful we are playing at all,” Papasedero said. “We were competitive, we just didn't get over the hump this time. We are proud of our kids.”
Eastmont 4, Ephrata 0
Eastmont baseball hit the road to face the Ephrata Tigers Tuesday evening.
And as it turns out, it wasn’t a wasted trip for the Wildcats, who walked away with a tightly contested win 4-0.
Eastmont hosts Chean in a double-header this Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.