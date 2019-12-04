LEAVENWORTH — Cascade started the season with a thrill Tuesday night after battling Quincy until the final eight seconds when, down by two, Bret Fraker rose from behind the arc and hit a three-point jumper to give the Kodiaks the lead, and shortly thereafter, the win 42-41.
The first half was low scoring for both sides, each team’s defense canceling the other out but Quincy was a bit more consistent from the field and ended the half with the lead 16-10.
“We didn’t shoot well in the first half,” said Cascade Head Coach Paul Fraker. “We had a slow start and Quincy’s defense was strong.”
The second half, however, was a totally different ballgame for the Kodiaks who more than tripled their offensive production to get within two points and then delivered a dagger to the Jackrabbits in the final seconds.
“We shot much better in the second half. It was a great game,” said Fraker.
Cole Warnaca scored 14 points for the Kodiaks and was perfect from the foul line hitting all seven. Bret Fraker and Isaac Cortes add 11 and 10 points respectively.
Cascade plays at home again Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:15 p.m. against Naches Valley.
Cashmere lets first win slip away in second half
EPHRATA — Tuesday night Cashmere met Ephrata on their home court hoping to repeat the same success they had last year and, after the first half, it appeared they would but Ephrata revived their defense and capitalized on Cashmere’s sudden inability to score, ending the game with a 50-34 win.
“We had a great first half,” said Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen. “Our defense was strong.”
Cashmere finished the first half up 25-20 but a nigh unbreakable contagion of poor shooting made its way through the Cashmere roster where even Sam Phillips’ 16 points were only enough to keep the score from getting too out of hand.
“Our offense was off and Ephrata’s defense was tough,” said Heyen. “There was a lid over the rim. We weren’t able to finish high percentage shots and missed nine free throws.”
Some nights the ball is allergic to the net. Cashmere plays at home Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:15 p.m. against Omak.
No lead vs Mead for Wenatchee in season opener
SPOKANE — History, unfortunately, repeated itself Tuesday night for the Panthers when they faced Mead, losing their pre-season opener by 16, oddly, the same amount as the year before, with a final score of 61-45.
The game, as a whole, was fast-paced. Mead’s defense was incessant and their three-pointers rained down with accuracy just shy of 50 percent on 6-of-13 shooting. Wenatchee never held the lead and it could have been more if not for a 6-0 run just before the half to rein in their 16 point deficit to 32-22.
Mead motored on after the half slowly increasing the lead bit by bit that trended into the final quarter but just before it could get out of hand Wenatchee, bolstered by Nathan Blauman, in spite of being in foul trouble, went on a solo run and helped pull the Panthers back within 16 points once again.
Garrett Long held the Panthers within contention throughout the night with 20 points and the Loidhamer brothers, Chase and Camden, helped keep Mead in check defensively with several blocked shots between the pair.
Wenatchee plays Chiawana in Pasco Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lopsided loss for Wenatchee to start the season
SPOKANE — Coming off a tough season last year Wenatchee hoped to start strong but found a difficult opponent in Mead Tuesday night when they were dealt a lopsided defeat of 66-29.
“I think we had some first-game-jitters and struggled with Mead’s defensive pressure,” said Wenatchee Girls’ Head Coach Pat Loftus. “We needed to be stronger with the ball in order to take care of it. We’ll be looking to steadily progress as the season continues.”
Mead held a commanding lead throughout the game by showcasing their smothering defense, which forced turnover after turnover for Wenatchee and with Mead hitting nearly 50 percent of their three-point attempts behind the arc. It left Wenatchee with little to work with. However, they showed promise in the fourth quarter when they held Mead to just three points and went on a 10 point run.
“Whitny (Crawley) was big for us in the low-post,” Loftus said. She tallying 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks to finish out the night.
Wenatchee plays Paso at home this Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5:45 p.m.