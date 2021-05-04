CASHMERE — Wenatchee faced another formidable opponent Tuesday night in the Cashmere Bulldogs.
Wenatchee was able to keep its winning streak alive though after Emanual Ocampo put away a OK for the only goal of the match.
“We had control in the beginning,” Cashmere Head Coach Emmanuel Flores said. “Then Wenatchee settled down and moved the ball. It just came down to whoever made the least mistakes. My guys played a heck of a game, and are stepping up to the challenge to play these 4A schools. I couldn’t be any prouder.”
Cashmere came out with a lot of high pressure from their midfielders pushing Wenatchee onto their heels.
“It was a hard-fought match,” Wenatchee Head Coach Dennis Tronson said. “For 10 to 15 minutes we struggled to find our footing. It took us a while to get in the rhythm.”
Wenatchee had 23 shots on goal to Cashmere’s seven and had eight corner kicks to Cashmere's three.
“We just couldn’t seem to find the last pass to score,” Tronson said. “I tip my hat to them. They played well, and our defense did a good job limiting their tip scorer’s chances.”
Wenatchee improves to (8-0) on the year.
Wenatchee hosts Quincy Friday at 7 p.m.
Cashmere hosts Royal Friday at 7 p.m.
“We’ll correct a few things to find our rhythm," Tronson said. "We’re still not at full strength, but might be by Friday.”
Eastmont 4, Cascade 1
An uncomfortable tone was set early for Eastmont soccer Tuesday night when the boys faced the Cascade Kodiaks.
A Wildcat was given a red card early in the match and sent off the field. So they had to play with 10 for most of the game.
“There were some frantic moments thereafter the card,” Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said.
The Kodiaks capitalized not long after when they were awarded a penalty kick, and Edgar Matta slotted it for the 1-nil lead. But by this point, the Wildcats had gathered themselves enough and respond immediately. Luis Romero found Edgar Leon, who dribbled down the center, and put it past the keeper to level the score at 1-1.
Eastmont gained the lead a few minutes after when Leon scored in a similar fashion before halftime.
The Wildcat’s Diego Zaldivar got the next two, showing some precise footwork down the middle of the field.
“It’s tough playing down a man early in the game,” Hurtado said. “But we defended and transitioned well. I am happy with how they responded. They played good soccer and I couldn't be more proud of our guys.”
Eastmont hosts Moses Lake Saturday at 1 p.m.
Cascade hosts Chelan Saturday at 1 p.m.
Baseball
Wenatchee 12, Cashmere 5
The anthers had a moment of inspiration Tuesday night when they faced the Cashmere Bulldogs.
They waited until the game was nearly over to make their comeback, stringing eight runs together in the sixth inning to take the lead, and eventually the game.
“We had a few hits, and were doing well until the sixth inning when we pulled our pitcher,” Cashmere Head Coach Colton Loomis said. “Braden Weatherman had a solid performance.”
Wenatchee’s Isaac England was (3-for-4) at the plate with a single, triple and home run. Tyler Schuylaman also hit a home run. Dylan Kane was (3-for-3), scoring twice with two walks. Chase McDowell pitched most of the game, earning three strikeouts and walking two four innings.
Cashmere’s Weatherman pitched almost six full innings and recorded seven strikeouts. He was also (2-for-4) at the dish with a single and double. Colson Brunner finished (3-for-4) with two singles, a double and four RBIs.
“We picked away,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jeff Zehnder said. “We scored one in the fourth inning and three in the fifth, but then we blew it open in the sixth. Cashmere was tenacious."
Wenatchee hosts Ephrata in a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Cashmere hosts Chelan in a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Softball
Moses Lake 9, Eastmont 8
It came down to the final inning for Eastmont softball Tuesday night when they faced the Moses Lake Chiefs.
Tied up the previous two innings, and after a lot of back and forth throughout the game, the Chiefs got the final run and won 9-8.
“We hit well this time,” Eastmont Head Coach Cliff Johnson said. “We had six errors to their two, and that's what hurt us. It’s tough to win against a hitting team with that many errors.”
The first two innings were a stalemate, but by the end of the third, Moses Lake had four runs on the board. Eastmont responded in the fifth inning with five runs of their own, but the Chiefs leveled the game at 5-5 in the home half.
In the sixth inning, both squads canceled each other out with three more runs.
Moses Lake finally broke the tie in the final inning to end the game.
Emily Osborn finished with two hits and two RBIs. Kylie Heinz finished with two hits and one RBI, and Maya McGuire also finished with two hits. Zoe Sundet pitched nearly the whole game and recorded four strikeouts.
“Sundet pitched very well,” Johnson said. “ We've improved every game and we're making strides.”
Eastmont hosts Wenatchee this Friday in a doubleheader at 4 and 6 p.m.
Golf
Wenatchee girls golf takes the top spot
Eastmont golf hosted Wenatchee, Moses Lake, and Ephrata Tuesday afternoon.
Wenatchee came out on top once again, though only Wenatchee and Eastmont were able to field enough players for the team score. Moses Lake had only three athletes participate, and Ephrata had just one.
As a team, Wenatchee girls scored 424 points, followed by Eastmont at 512.
Individually, Wenatchee took most of the top spots. Mackenzie Kleyn had the best score with 101. Ephrata’s Payton Hagy and Wenatchee’s Lilli Moughbray followed closely with 103 points. Courtney Ulrich finished with 108. Eastmont’s top two scores were from Libby Gallaher and Katie Ellard at 115 and 127 respectively.
Wenatchee and Eastmont girls play at Lakeview Golf and Country club next Tuesday in their final tournament of the season. The first tee time is scheduled for noon.