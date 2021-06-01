YAKIMA — Wenatchee boys basketball took out Eisenhower by a decisive margin Tuesday night, winning 64-34.
The game began a little slow for both teams. Midway through the first quarter, Wenatchee led 4-2 and stretched it to a five point lead at the end of the quarter.
“It was a physical game,” Wenatchee Head Coach Travis Williams said.
The Panther’s defense was a problem for Eisenhower. Ike scored three points in the first quarter, and nine in both the third and fourth quarters.
“We held them defensively,” Williams said.
The third quarter is where Wenatchee started to pick things up by forcing turnovers and converting opportunities.
“We settled down and ran the offense,” Williams said. “That put game out of reach.“
Garrett Long led Wenatchee with 29, and Joe Dorey finished with 14.
Wenatchee plays Moses Lake on the road next Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Cashmere 65, Chelan 56
Cashmere and Chelan boys basketball battled through a close and competitive game Tuesday night.
Cashmere built a small lead early and were able to incrementally add to through the next couple of quarters to win by 11.
“Cashmere was up 17 in the third quarter but we closed the gap and got within six,” Chelan Head Coach Tony Callero said. “It’s hard to catch up when their two top scorers combine for 49 and they’re hitting most of their free throws.”
Sam Phillips led Cashmere with 27 points and Carter Alberts added 22. Ty Schoening finished with nine.
Chelan’s Nate Harding scored 26 points.
“We knew it would be tough,” Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen said. “Ton of respect for Chelan, we got on them early with a few shots. It was a really great back-and-fourth; they put pressure on us, and we had to bear down and rebound to beat a really good team.
Cashmere hosts Warden Thursday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Chelan plays Cascade in Leavenworth Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Okanogan 80, Cascade 65
Being down 24 points in the first quarter can be quite a shock.
But the Cascade boys basketball team didn’t wither Tuesday night when they hosted the Okanogan Bulldogs.
Though the Kodiaks didn’t win, they sprung back after a difficult first quarter to cut the lead to 47-29 at half.
“I have to give credit to Okanogan,” Cascade Head Coach Paul Fraker said. “They put pressure on us and got buckets in transition. We didn’t show up ready to play. We started attacking the press and taking care of basketball in the second quarter, and scoring in transition. We also upped the defensive intensity.”
Isaac Cortes and Hunter Stutzman led Cascade with 15 points each. Cole Warnaca chipped in 11 and Braeden Parton added 10.
Chase Wilson led Okanogan with 26 points and Jaden Radke added 24.
“Parton and Stutzsman each scored 7 off bench in the fourth quarter which helped us win that quarter,” Fraker said. “We just have to clean things up on defense.”
Cascade hosts Chelan this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Eisenhower 58, Wenatchee 37
The Wenatchee girls basketball team hosted Eisenhower Tuesday night, and though they’ve shown steady improvement every game, it wasn’t quite enough. Ike won by 19.
“We’re improving,” Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus said. “We’ve come a long way in two weeks.”
Kristina Blauman led Wenatchee with 10 points. Madison Stirling finished with 8 points and Addie Ogle had 7.
“Ike is a good team,” Loftus said. “We could’t get a few shots to fall and Ike hit their shots. We are handling pressure better and our younger kids are playing big minutes and doing a good job.”
Wenatchee hosts Moses Lake next Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Cashmere 49, Chelan 27
The Cashmere girls hit the road Tuesday night to face the Chelan Goats in a conference matchup and won, preserving their CTL win-streak with a 49-27 win.
The Bulldogs started strong. They scored 17 points in the first quarter and by half they were up 24-11.
“We got off to a great start,” Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell said. “I was pleased with our defense. We held them under 30, and we did a good job holding their scorers to a few points. It’s not easy to win here.”
Cashmere kept it going after the half, dropping another 17 points in the third quarter, before ultimately taking the win.
Riley Johnson led Cashmere with 14 points. Peyton Brown finished with a double-double 11 points and 11 rebounds and Maddie Hammond added nine points.
“Brown could run a clinic on rebounding,” Darnell said. “She’s the shortest person on the court, but she got 11 rebounds. She’s always fighting and battling for every one.”
Cashmere hosts Warden Thursday at 6 p.m.
Chelan plays Cascade on the road Thursday at 6 p.m.