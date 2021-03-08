CASHMERE — It’s rare schools of such differing sizes can test their mettle against one another. It creates an excellent moment to measure one’s self.
Whether you’re small or big, each team is made by different means, but they must test all within the box that is, in this case, volleyball.
Late last Saturday, the Eastmont and Cashmere Volleyball teams had such a moment. Each team, throughout the night, faced different challenges, and the Wildcats won, 3-0.
The Wildcat’s front row proved quite lethal throughout the night. Spike or block, they set their claim and reminded the Bulldogs. Cashmere began a little short-handed with three absent starters, and a few of the junior varsity sprinkled in, but despite that handicap they often had excellent defensive responses that would keep rallies rolling deep until the point was settled.
“The front row was definitely on it,” said Eastmont Head Coach Karinne Davis. “I have to give it to Ashlynn Grasseth and Sarah Peterson for putting the ball away. We struggled a little bit with that last weekend.”
The Wildcats knew how to finish, and the set-up for every one of those balls was critical.
“We kept the first pass clean, which helps run the front row and allow them to put the ball away,” said Davis. “The back row, Brenda Calvillo, our libero, was huge for us getting those balls up.”
This was on display throughout the first set, and Eastmont capitalized on Cashmere’s errors until they ended the set 25-10. The Bulldogs recovered during the second, however. When Cashmere showed strength at the net, they were hard to stop. Their opportunities grew with fewer errors, but halfway through the set the Wildcats got the message, and put together a couple scoring streaks that ended the set 25-15.
“I was feeling really good,” said Cashmere Head Coach Andrea Lyons. “We have a very young team and Eastmont is obviously a quality program. I was impressed with how the girls never quit. They stuck with it the whole time.”
The third set was the proper test. Cashmere continued to improve, and it showed. After six lead changes, they hung onto the lead for quite a few points before it changed hands for the last time.
The Wildcats pulled away. Because of an outstanding serving streak from Tori Wolsborn, they stretched a two point lead to seven. Cashmere mounted a strong rebuttal, but the Wildcats held on to win the set 25-19, making it three straight.
“The third set we decided to coast for a little bit,” said Davis. “But, overall I was proud of them. Especially with keeping up the tempo. We also didn’t have too many errors. We have been working on that. It’s paying off.”
Cashmere felt that last set too when Lyons said, “We only missed one serve in that last set. This season has been great for this program, because the girls are learning how to win.”
Eastmont faces Cascade and Moses Lake on the road Saturday at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Cashmere’s next two matches are on the road in Ephrata where they’ll first meet Chelan at 2:30 p.m., then Ephrata at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Mar. 13.
