WENATCHEE — The Panthers kept on rolling and earned their third straight sweep Thursday after beating the Moses Lake Chiefs (25-14, 25-19, 25-16) at Wenatchee High School.
Junior Ashton McMahon led the team with nine kills, Demirjian Keirra chipped in six kills and Abby Black added five kills.
“Honestly, I thought we played undisciplined a little bit,” Wenatchee head coach Marni McMahon said after the win. “I was glad to get everyone in and give them playing time, but I don’t think we played as consistently as we had been over the last week. We got the sweep but we can play a lot better.”
The first set was tight for the first few points until Wenatchee pulled away at 6-6 with a five-point run. The Panthers got into a rhythm offensively and put the Chiefs away after winning 10 of the last 13 points to take the first set.
The second set required a little more effort from Wenatchee. Moses Lake hung around throughout the set and even took a 12-10 lead at one point. The Panthers reeled it back in though with a four-point and five-point run to take a commanding 19-14 lead. Wenatchee closed out the Chiefs from there to take a two-set lead.
The Panthers opened the third set with an 11-3 run but the Chiefs battled back to draw within two points at 13-11. That was as close as the Chiefs would get though. Wenatchee settled back in and ripped off five straight points to push their lead to seven. The set was essentially over from there, and with it, the match.
The trio of freshmen, Ava Jo Berry, Maren Stuber and Keirra all played well. McMahon said she’s been amazed at how fast they’ve come along.
“They are mature freshmen that work really hard and they’re developing well,” she said. “We have a great group of upperclassmen that wrapped around them and the team is really gelling these past few weeks. We still have a lot more work to do, but it’s been good.”
The Panthers will look to extend their winning streak to five games on Saturday when they host Ike. First serve is at 2:30 p.m.
“I just hope we play our style of volleyball,” McMahon said. “Right now, we’re making the offspeed shots look difficult so we have to be more dialed in on defense and put better numbers on the board.”
