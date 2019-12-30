EAST WENATCHEE — Eleven teams met Saturday for the Cat Classic at Eastmont, Bellarmine (Tacoma), Cascade, Eastmont, Eisenhower, Ellensburg, Mount Si, Quincy, Rogers (Puyallup), Selah, Wenatchee and West Valley (Yakima). Wenatchee took the top spot with 210 team points, trailed closely behind was Rogers with 200. Eastmont earned fourth place with 162.5 points, just 1.5 points shy of third which went to Quincy with 164.
“This turned out to be a great weekend for us,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Ed Valdez. “As we’ve improved through the season we’ve really stuck together as a group. The cohesiveness has been a unique thing we haven’t had in a while. They really support one another and hold each other accountable. They do everything a team is supposed to do.”
Wenatchee won 35 matches and lost only 14. Eastmont won 28 matches and lost 19. Five of Wenatchee’s wrestlers made the finals and 11 placed and four of Eastmont’s wrestlers made the finals and nine placed.
“Overall we wrestled pretty good,” said Eastmont Head Coach Jason Erdmann. “We have a lot of young kids this year. A lot of our varsity was out today, because of illnesses, and we had some freshmen step up and wrestle. They’ve come on strong this year and placed at tournaments. So I’m very pleased.”
For Wenatchee, those that placed first were Leo Gutzwiler at 152 lbs, Alan Suan at 160 lbs, and Jesus Segovia at 195 lbs. For Eastmont, Adrian Vivanco, at 145 lbs, would be the only Wildcat to place first.
“A guy like Jesus Segovia has really been working hard, getting better, improving daily, has been great. And Alan Suan cutting to 160 lbs has been super helpful as well as Leo Gutzwiler at 152 lbs,” Valdez said.
“Adrian Vivanco looked really tough today,” said Erdmann. “He won his final match and looked solid all through the tournament.”
Placing second for Wenatchee were Jason Briley at 170 lbs and Orlando Rodriguez at 182 lbs. Placing second for Eastmont was Rudy Vivanco at 106 lbs, Jonathan Ruiz at 132 lbs, and Max Prazer at 220 lbs.
“Max Prazer got revenge on a semi-final match he lost last year at districts,” said Erdmann. “He had been waiting a year for that match. So that was a great win for him. Rudy Vivanco lost his last match but he battled through his illness and wrestled great.”
“My coaching staff has been putting in a lot of time and effort and the kids and coaches have been the key to our success,” said Valdez. “I think we are where we’re supposed to be at this time in the season.”
Cascade also had a solid performance finishing eighth with 73 team points with two wrestlers made the finals with four placings. The Kodiaks won 11 matches and lost 14. For Cascade, Hunter Reinhart, at 285 lbs, would be the only one to place first. And the only one placing second was Juan Martinez at 113 lbs.
Wenatchee will attend the Pacific Northwest Classic on Friday, Jan. 3 at 4 p.m. in the University High School Gym in Spokane. Cascade will attend the Rocket Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. in Castle Rock. Eastmont faces Sunnyside at home on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.