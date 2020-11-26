WENATCHEE — There was a point, not long ago, when Wenatchee senior Gracie Benrud thought her volleyball career was over.
After transferring from Chelan to Wenatchee, Benrud had spinal surgery just before the start of her junior year — her second major operation in three years after having shoulder surgery in eighth grade — which left her with a lengthy and painful rehab during the fall season.
“Typically that is a crucial year for recruitment,” Benrud said in a phone interview last week. “It was hard and I was uneasy about trying to play again after having a shoulder and back injury. I wasn’t sure if sports were a thing for me. But (Wenatchee head coach) Marni McMahon pushed me as well as my mom and brother.”
McMahon said she was more there to support Benrud, but encouraged her that she could still play at the next level if she put in the work.
“We had some great conversations about obstacles in her way,” McMahon said Wednesday. “She was dealing with some pain but was really determined on meeting her goals. I told her that if she kept working hard, she absolutely could still play college volleyball.”
Benrud rehabbed throughout the fall and winter before flying out to Colorado with her mom, Sonja, for a volleyball showcase in March. The showcase would allow her to compete in front of college coaches from across the country.
But at 3 a.m., on the morning of camp, Sonja got a notice on her phone: the showcase was canceled due to COVID-19.
“That forced us to get creative,” Sonja said.
Gracie cut up a highlight reel and wrote out a resume that listed her accomplishments. She and her mom then sent them out to colleges that Gracie was interested in.
“She started to get some replies and that really lifted her spirits,” Sonja said. “It gave her that assurance that it was still a possibility to play college volleyball.”
One of the schools that reached out to her was Belmont Abbey in Belmont, North Carolina.
“I talked with one of the assistant coaches for a while,” Gracie said. “Most of the time with recruitment they want you to try and come to a camp during your sophomore summer so they can get a look at you and potentially give you an offer. But since they obviously couldn’t see me in person, I had to really think if I wanted to go all the way down there and play.”
Gracie was able to take a trip to visit the campus over the summer and met the coaches. Walking around campus, she was hooked instantly.
“I felt like it was the place I wanted to spend my next four years,” Gracie said. “Right after I left, I texted the coach and said I wanted to verbally commit. I wanted to call that place home.”
Gracie also called McMahon to tell her about the visit.
“I just told her how proud I was,” McMahon said. “I know that was one of her big goals in life and getting the opportunity to play college volleyball is a hard thing to do because the competition is difficult at all levels.”
Sitting at her kitchen table two weeks ago, Gracie signed her commitment letter to Belmont Abbey. She’s officially a Knight for the next four years.
“That was a really exciting moment,” Sonja said. “I got up early and decorated her signing table since we couldn’t go anywhere to do that. And then we shared pictures with her prior coaches to tie them in on the experience. I tried to make it as special as I could for her.”
Sonja, who played college tennis herself at WSU, originally wanted to play out of the state but her mom said no.
“So I went all the way to the border to get as far away as possible,” Sonja joked. “I wanted to escape. So I knew that if any of my kids had a chance to chase their dream and play out of state, I would never prevent that. As a joke I did think, 'Now why did I do that to myself, why did I send her across the country?' But I’m also so excited for her to have that opportunity. Not many people get that chance, but she’s very mature for her age and has a great head on her shoulders. I know she’ll thrive in that environment. I’m excited to go over to visit.”
While Gracie said she’s nervous about moving away from home next year, she’s also used to it.
“We moved around a lot as a kid but I’ve enjoyed living in different places. I think it will be an eye-opening experience,” she said. “I’m excited to meet new people because it’s so much different here from there.”
The high school volleyball season is scheduled to start in March, though cases will have to drastically reduce for indoor sports to be allowed. Still, fingers crossed.