B-Mods drivers race around the track during opening night Saturday at The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in East Wenatchee. Other races were the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners, Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners, and the Dicks Heating and Air Conditioning Tommy Wentz Classic. A fireworks show capped the night. See sports for Seth Frazier's Tommy Wentz Classic win.
EAST WENATCHEE — The longest-distance Super Late Model event at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval, in nearly a decade, is now a couple of days away. The anticipation and a $20,000 paycheck for the winner have attracted 26 registered entrants so far.
“We’re excited to bring some of the best drivers in the country to compete — that’s been a couple years in the making — at the fastest quarter-mile in the west,” said WVSO General Manager Jeremy Anders. “We already have plans to make it even bigger in 2024.”
While successful East Wenatchee competitors such as Garrett Evans, Terry Halverson, Jan Evans, Shane Mitchell, and Brent Harris have announced their intentions, drivers from far away locations will additionally look to tackle the track surface featuring quite the scenic backdrop.
Chris Davidson currently will be making the longest tow from Texas, but it will not be his first time racing in the Evergreen State. The veteran driver has two podium performances at the track of the same name in their annual Summer Showdown, only one of numerous accomplishments at tracks he has visited across at least a dozen and a half different states and Canadian provinces.
Other notables will be the well-traveled Preston Peltier, residing today in Colorado with many significant short-track racing trophies earned around the United States.
California will have defending Snowball Derby champion Derek Thorn in attendance, piloting a ride prepared by multi-time past Wenatchee 200 winner Jeff Jefferson.
North of the border is also represented by Kyle Cottam, a runner-up at last year’s Canada 200 at the former Westshore Motorsports Park on Vancouver Island. Those drivers as well as a host of Oregon and home state challengers, like the most recent 200-lap race winner, Tayler Riddle, plan to be on hand.
In all, countless victories and championships in the Northwest region alone are going to be accounted for as contenders on Saturday.
The Wenatchee 200 presented by Plumb Perfect will be an eight-tire race altogether where a halfway break at lap 100 will allow teams to change the four tires on which they took the green flag and qualified.
Despite its prestige, the event will be a one-day show, although there is an optional brief round of Friday practice sessions available. A kickoff party is being arranged on Friday night as well with more details to follow.
Fan gates will open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday with INEX Legends and Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning Thunder Cars on the program as support divisions. Drivers are still more than welcome to register for this can’t-miss event. Rules, tickets, camping options, and all pertinent information are available at wvso.com/wenatchee200.
