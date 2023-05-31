230418-newslocal-superovalstarts 01.JPG
Buy Now

B-Mods drivers race around the track during opening night Saturday at The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in East Wenatchee. Other races were the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners, Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners, and the Dicks Heating and Air Conditioning Tommy Wentz Classic. A fireworks show capped the night. See sports for Seth Frazier's Tommy Wentz Classic win.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

EAST WENATCHEE — The longest-distance Super Late Model event at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval, in nearly a decade, is now a couple of days away. The anticipation and a $20,000 paycheck for the winner have attracted 26 registered entrants so far.

“We’re excited to bring some of the best drivers in the country to compete — that’s been a couple years in the making — at the fastest quarter-mile in the west,” said WVSO General Manager Jeremy Anders. “We already have plans to make it even bigger in 2024.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?