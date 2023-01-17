WENATCHEE — In front of a full house at Town Toyota Center, a win simply wasn’t in the cards for the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday night.

The Prince George Spruce Kings scored two pairs of goals to nab a 4-1 win over the Wild in front of 3,521 fans, the team’s largest home crowd since February 1, 2020. The loss ended a 12-game point streak on home ice for the Wild, its longest since rolling through the 2016-17 home slate without a single regulation loss.