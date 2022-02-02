BOSTON — Few Kraken players beyond forward Joonas Donskoi better understand the virtue of patience.
So, him scoring his first goal of the season in Tuesday night's 45th contest for his team seemed a good omen for a Kraken group that lately saves its best for last. But in what was later described as game decided by "a couple of inches" on special teams, this 3-2 defeat for the Kraken was sealed by the Boston Bruins having the better finish, especially on the power play.
David Pastrnak's second goal of the game with the man advantage, on a shot from the left faceoff circle goalie Chris Driedger certainly wanted back, decided the contest with 9:11 to play.
"I think tonight we probably lost on the power play," Donskoi said after his team's second straight one-goal defeat on a road trip that ends Wednesday in Long Island, New York. "We gave up two power play goals to them and then we had a lot of good looks on the power play too. But we weren't able to score."
The Kraken went 0 for 6 with the man advantage, including a 5-on-3 situation for 38 seconds in the second period while down a goal. Boston, meanwhile, cashed in twice in three tries, with Pastrnak one-timing a slapper from the left circle at 9:06 of the middle frame on a cross-ice pass from Taylor Hall after a failed Kraken clearance that shift.
Then, after the Kraken couldn't convert with the two-man advantage, Hall rammed home a loose puck in front with 3:51 to go after Cale Fleury gave the puck away from behind the net and Riley Sheahan couldn't corral it.
Things looked bleak as the teams headed to intermission with the 2-0 score.
But for the third straight game this trip, the Kraken found a third period equalizer. It started with Donskoi's icebreaker on a shot from the high slot 42 seconds into the third that got the Kraken back in it and lifted a mammoth weight off his slender shoulders.
"It's a relief," Donskoi said. "It's obviously been a tough year. Mentally it's not easy. Nothing's going your way. We've been losing a lot of games and I just want to help the team."
His goal indeed helped, with Mason Appleton adding the equalizer just under seven minutes later on a deflection. The TD Garden crowd looked on stunned. The Bruins would eventually call timeout to regroup.
But the Kraken are getting used to this. In Pittsburgh last Thursday, they waited until the final few minutes of regulation to score a single goal, then pulled out a 2-1 overtime win.
Then, in New York last Sunday, they trailed the Rangers with just over a minute to go before tying it 2-2. But they lost on a goal in the dying seconds.
Part of the lack of early goals this time was due to some hard luck on rebounds, especially during power play chances. The rest is the Kraken playing the tight, patient style that's now seen them play even with three of the league's better teams in tough buildings.
"You just try to leave everything out there," Donskoi said of the team's latest third period spurt. "I don't think we were necessarily playing our best in the first two. So, we were down by two and we talked about leaving everything out there. And we did. But unfortunately we lost."
The team's first-ever game against an "Original Six" Bruins franchise in their building was not without some rough stuff Boston has long been famous for. Yanni Gourde checked Urho Vaakanainen hard into the glass face first, causing him to be helped off the ice.
Gourde immediately got called for boarding and soon after that penalty expired, was taking a faceoff against Curtis Lazar when payback was delivered. Lazar cross-checked Gourde to the face and then the two wrestled to the ice.
Jeremy Lauzon, a former Bruins prospect who played here last season, got into a simultaneous fight with Derek Forbort and wound up on top of him. Nothing further came of those dustups, but the tone for a tight-checking contest was reinforced.
Driedger had kept the game scoreless with a razor sharp first period, including a trio of quick stops from point-blank range on one Bruins flurry. But he wasn't feeling too good about Pastrnak's winning goal on a snap shot off his glove and in.
"I sure wasn't very happy with the third one I let in there," Driedger said. "It's pretty plain. So, that one's on me."
He was otherwise encouraged by the rest of his evening in only his third start since Dec. 18. "It's pretty tough," he said. "I felt like I'd strung a couple of good games together and after that I got COVID. And then, you're missing time and now you're coming back. So, I'm trying to pick up some momentum from where I left off."
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol felt his team largely did just that, building off two prior strong games to start this trip.
"We played a good hockey game," he said, his team holding a slim 27-26 edge in shots. "The second period was really tight. It was a real tight game all the way throughout."
Hakstol was pleased with the way the Kraken again "found a way to generate some offense" in the third period by getting pucks through to the net and looking for rebounds and deflections. He would have liked to see a better finish on the power play, but felt "a couple of good opportunities, we missed. We missed by a couple of inches."
Inches that, in context of a 14-27-4 team that's lost an awful lot this season, is preferable to the miles apart they sometimes looked from opponents much earlier on.