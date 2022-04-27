It was difficult not to feel a sense of what might have been in watching the Kraken lose to their latest playoff-bound opponent.
The Los Angeles Kings were not really expected to be among the Pacific Division’s top-three teams when the season began. And yet, a Kings side that defeated the Kraken 5-3 on Wednesday night is indeed headed to the postseason as the division’s third-best team — while the local squad is headed for a top-five draft lottery pick.
Exactly how that happened in a season in which the division was about as weak as advertised — especially with the favored Vegas Golden Knights stunningly eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday — will be thoroughly dissected in coming weeks. Needless to say, the Kraken played the Kings tough their final three games the past month and could have easily won all of them, even taking the middle affair by a 6-1 margin.
They lost Wednesday’s game on a barrage of Kings goals the latter half of the contest, several of them off sticks of players left uncovered directly in front of goalie Philipp Grubauer. Lias Andersson snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Kings their first lead of the night at 2:39 of the final period when left uncovered in a slot for a quick wrist shot into the net.
Sean Durzi scored in similar fashion just 16 seconds later, but the goal was disallowed when the Kraken successfully challenged for goaltender interference. Nonetheless, the Kraken didn’t play well enough the latter half to sustain a 2-0 lead they’d build off goals by Jared McCann in the first period and a brilliant individual effort by Ryan Donato just over two minutes into the second.
Andreas Athanasiou added an empty net goal with a minute remaining and Grubauer was pulled for the extra attacker.
The Kraken had a great chance to tie it when Gabriel Vilardi took a four-minute double-minor for high-sticking at 11:08 of the third. Then, as one expired, Philipp Danault took a hooking penalty at 13:50 to give the Kraken a 5-on-3 advantage.
But they failed to score and finished the night 0-for-5 with the man advantage.
Ultimately, the power play is one separator between the Kraken and Kings — the Kraken’s being among the league’s worst all season. The inability to consistently sustain complete 60-minute efforts is another separator between the squads.
The Kraken had dominated the Kings in the first period, outshooting them 12-2 and outscoring them on McCann’s team-leading 27th goal. But the Kings, perhaps still celebrating their playoff entry secured the previous night, seemed to wake up after Donato’s goal.
They came at the Kraken in waves and only some strong netminding by Grubauer allowed the lead to hold up. But the Kings kept coming and finally saw their work rewarded midway through the period when Vilardi was left uncovered and got off a quick wrist shot that beat Grubauer to make it 2-1.
Just over three minutes later, Viktor Arvidsson outraced Carson Soucy for a long dump-in pass and centered it back out to Danault for a quick bang-bang goal that tied the game. The Kraken managed to regain the lead only 48 seconds later when Jordan Eberle took a Matty Beniers pass, walked in deep and beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick from the slot.
But Trevor Moore tied it 3-3 fewer than three minutes before intermission, redirecting a Matt Roy slap shot while standing untouched just to Grubauer’s right.