Washington State guard Michael Flowers puts up a 3-pointer in the second half of an NIT quarterfinal against BYU in Provo, Utah. Flowers made the triple, which gave him the single-season program record for 3-pointers.
Former Washington State guard Michael Flowers put on a show in front of NBA scouts, racking up 23 points in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament championship on Saturday.
Flowers, one of 64 collegians invited to take part in the pre-draft tourney hosted over four days in Virginia, was named player of the game after shooting 8 of 9 from the field and 5 of 5 from 3-point range to help his team to a 106-94 victory.
The 6-foot-1 Flowers added four assists and three rebounds for team Sales System LTD, which completed a three-game sweep of the P.I.T. with its win over Roger Brown's.
Flowers shot 0 of 7 from the floor and was held scoreless with four turnovers in Sales System's 106-88 win over Mike Duman Auto Sales on Friday. He contributed 10 points on 4 of 7 (2 of 4 from distance) along with five rebounds off the bench in a 92-80 first-round victory Thursday over Portsmouth Sports Club.
The P.I.T. is an annual showcase for college seniors hoping to catch the attention of professional franchises. Each of the NBA's 30 teams sent representatives to the event, which features eight teams sponsored by local businesses.
Flowers lifted the Cougs this year in his first and only season at WSU, and earned a second-team All-Pac-12 nod. The sharpshooting point guard from Detroit, previously a super-scoring standout at South Alabama and Western Michigan, was instrumental in WSU's most successful season in a decade, leading the Cougs with 14.2 points and 3.4 assists per game and hitting 100 triples to break WSU legend Klay Thompson's single-season program record for 3s. Buoyed by Flowers' leadership and consistency, WSU compiled a 22-15 record and advanced to the semifinal round of the NIT.
