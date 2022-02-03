ELMONT, New. York — Among the bigger challenges for Kraken scoring leader Jared McCann and teammates during this four-game road trip through some of the NHL's tougher buildings was demonstrating consistency in their give-no-quarter play.
Throughout the season's opening few months, they'd shown the ability to surprise quality teams, only to revert to their prior disjointed form the next game. That wasn't the case on this now-concluded trip, including Wednesday night's 3-0 victory over a New York Islanders team that mirrors the Kraken's desired style of playing tight, defense-first hockey.
McCann's team-high 19th goal of the season would prove the difference in the Kraken earning a well-deserved split of the four games and the first shutout in franchise history for goalie Philipp Grubauer.
"This road trip's been awesome for us," McCann said. "I feel like we really took a step in the right direction when it comes to having what we consider our identity. We're not going to outscore teams. We know that.
"We have a great goalie back there that played amazing for us on this road trip. But we've got to realize that defense wins games. It's a step in the right direction for us. That's for sure."
McCann snapped the scoreless draw six minutes into the final period by banking a puck in off the shoulder of Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov from a tough angle on the right side. Jordan Eberle, making his return to play against an Islanders team he'd spent the past four seasons with, did the hard work behind the net before shoveling it out to McCann for a quick shot that caught Varlamov off guard.
"Sometimes, it's not always going to be pretty," McCann said. "That's something I've learned. Sometimes, you just need to throw the puck in and get a bounce, right? Obviously, he's a great goalie over there and I was able to sneak one by."
McCann's goal, tying his career high, was followed just over two minutes later by defenseman Vince Dunn doing his Paul Coffey impersonation. Dunn maneuvered the puck in the New York end, faked Islanders' captain Anders Lee out of his skates, then moved in and backhanded a shot past Varlamov for the all-important insurance goal.
Mason Appleton finished things off with an empty netter with 1.5 seconds to play.
The Kraken bookended victories here and in Pittsburgh to start the trip, a pair of 3-2 losses against the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins sandwiched between in which they'd tied things in the third period.
"I thought our whole trip we played well," Eberle said after a night in which he was saluted with a video tribute on the UBS Arena scoreboard and a nice ovation from the fans. "We didn't get the results in the last two, but we played well enough to win. So, if you just consistently play that way you're going to have a chance to win most nights and eke one out."
Despite playing for the Islanders, this was also Eberle's first trip to the team's new arena developed by the same Oak View Group that overhauled Climate Pledge Arena and he'd braced for it all trip. A two-hour bus ride from the team's Manhattan hotel to the Long Island venue saw the Kraken arrive just 90 minutes before gametime.
But when the puck dropped, the Kraken rolled up a 6-0 edge in shots before the six-minute mark and showed no signs of fatigue from the bus, the previous night's game, nor the two prior with a snowstorm postponement of this replay game from last Saturday thrown in.
They limited the Islanders to just 11 shots the first two scoreless periods finishing with a 31-19 edge overall and kept things tight enough that Grubauer rarely needed to make anything beyond an initial save.
"We're trying to create a bit of an identity, which is important," Eberle said. "You understand that identity and when you strive for it, it just gives you a chance to win. I wouldn't say we're scoring a ton. That isn't our identity to begin with. So, we defend.
"I like to make the comparison to the (Islanders) team that I played for here. And we went to a couple of conference finals. We defend really well, we're not going to score a lot but then we capitalize when we can."
And for the past few weeks, Grubauer has been a beneficiary of that tighter style.
Grubauer said the team's fortunes changed after a Christmas break expanded to nine days because of COVID-19 induced postponements. The Kraken used the time to conduct a mini training camp of sorts. Though they lost their return game in Colorado and three more after that, their play since Denver has been noticeably better and they've gone 5-4 since snapping the losing streak in a stretch against some of the NHL's best teams.
"We've had some time to work on some stuff systematically," Grubauer said. "We worked on a lot of things which, when you have a game, a day off, a game, a day off, you usually don't have time to reconcile things. I think since that (Colorado) game we've been really consistent. We've been playing smart hockey at the right times."
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol described the win as "a good reward" heading into the break after a trip in which his club probably deserved better than a four-game split.
"We haven't done a whole lot different on this trip than really we've done since after we came back from Christmas," Hakstol said. "Our consistency level wasn't there before the break. The consistency level of the team has been good since we came back from Christmas break.
"And the results are starting to come."