Arguably the most surreal moment this debut Kraken season was captain Mark Giordano being saluted Wednesday night for his recent 1,000th game in likely his final Climate Pledge Arena appearance in a home uniform.
That pregame ceremony, with a surprise voice appearance by his father, Paul, narrating a video tribute on the arena’s dual scoreboards, notably featured a healthy Giordano on the ice but not actually playing in the ensuing game. He was held out for precautionary reasons ahead of an expected trade as the Kraken were defeated 4-1 by the two-time-defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a game where the score was closer than the on-ice play once the visitors found their legs.
The game had actually started well for the Kraken, with Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde — leading contenders to replace Giordano as captain once he’s dealt — hooking up for a power play goal just 2:38 in. Gourde one-timed Eberle’s cross-ice pass from the right circle as the Kraken dominated the opening five minutes.
But both Eberle and Gourde would also factor into goals that put Tampa Bay ahead to stay.
First, Eberle lost his man on a failed poke-check attempt in the neutral zone, leading to a 2-on-1 break where Steven Stamkos passed to Nikita Kucherov for a textbook goal that tied it at 6:26 of the first. Then, after Gourde took a slashing penalty in the second period, Victor Hedman unleashed a howitzer blast from the left point that rocketed past a screened Philipp Grubauer on the short side to make it 2-1.
Anthony Cirelli scored on a wild scramble just 23 seconds into the third period to provide insurance for a Lightning team that could have been up four or five if not for Grubauer’s stellar netminding. Hedman added his second power play goal of the night with just under six minutes remaining to close things out.
It was a difficult night all around for the Kraken, outshot 39-25 and having learned just hours before puck drop that forward Calle Jarnkrok had been traded to the Calgary Flames for multiple draft picks. With Giordano, it’s no secret he’d agreed to work with the Kraken on dealing him to a contender and word early Wednesday that he’d be scratched from the lineup on his big night only increased speculation his days here are numbered.
Giordano’s tenure with the Kraken was always a curious one, selected in the expansion draft from his longtime Flames team he’d captained since 2013. At age 38 and this his lone remaining contract year at $6 million, it was clear he’d be flipped to a contender the minute the Kraken fell out of the playoff chase.
As those playoff dreams were unexpectedly done by Thanksgiving, Giordano – through no fault of his own – has been rendered a rare sports “Rent-A-Captain” for all but a month and change of his lone Kraken season. Even so, the on-ice tribute was tasteful and the Climate Pledge crowd warmly acknowledged Giordano’s milestone achievement — becoming the 364th player to reach 1,000 games — as did NHL stars from other teams in the video tribute.
Giordano’s parents had traveled from Ontario, Canada and were in the stands watching. His wife, Lauren, son, Jack, and daughter, Reese, were down on the ice with him to receive gifts that included a Rolex watch from teammates, silver sticks and a vacation for four to Hawaii from the team.
But Giordano, for all the good he’s tried to do the franchise’s opening season, always seemed like a captain unwillingly and somewhat bizarrely poached from his true team. Given COVID-19 restrictions, which have limited Kraken player interaction with fans, Giordano’s community ties here were but a shell of what they were in Calgary and thus Wednesday’s ceremony was polite but lacking in true crowd emotion.
The most genuine emotion will undoubtedly come from his first-year teammates in eventually saying goodbye to the brief, first on-ice leader this club has known. There will be more to come, inevitably, but for now the team faces a tough final six weeks down at least one and soon likely two veterans from what they began the week with.