There were times over the past week-plus where folks legitimately wondered whether the Kraken would get to play another game in the calendar year 2021.
With positive COVID-19 tests sidelining players, coaches and even on-ice officials leaguewide, the sight of the Kraken and Philadelphia Flyers actually resuming play Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena was a welcome sight for the hometown fans. And the Kraken took it to the visitors for most of this 3-2 overtime loss despite having a plethora of defensemen and some forwards coming out of COVID-19 protocol with barely any skating time in 10 or more days.
For a brief moment, it looked as if they'd prevail when Jeremy Lauzon scored the go- ahead goal with 5:28 to go in regulation after an earlier third period marker by him was waved off due to a goaltender interference. But James van Reimsdyk tied it just 15 seconds later with his second of the game, setting the stage for an overtime breakaway winner by Ivan Proporov.
"I think overall we played a really good game but down the stretch we need to tighten things up," Lauzon said. "We've seen that happen too many times for our team this year. Moving forward it's something we need to take pride in. In tight games, play defensively like we did tonight and most of the time it's going to be in our favor."
But not this time, as the Kraken, now 10-17-3 overall, lost for the fourth time in as many tries when games go beyond regulation.
Provorov's winner at 2:14 of the extra session came when he took a long stretch pass from Kevin Hayes fresh off the Flyers' COVID list skated in alone and deked Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer with a nice move to his backhand.
It wasn't always the prettiest game, played in front of an announced crowd of 17,151 at Climate Pledge Arena, with neither team mustering an even strength goal until the final six minutes of regulation. Lauzon scored twice in the third period, with only one counting after his initial marker was waved off when it was ruled Jaden Schwartz had plowed into goalie Martin Jones.
The Kraken largely controlled play throughout, outshooting the Flyers 23-11 the opening 40 minutes and 32-21 through regulation.
But they had trouble putting the puck past Flyers backup goalie Jones, who was replacing No. 1 netminder Carter Hart, ex of the Everett Silvertips, while he's sidelined in COVID protocol along with No. 3 point-getter Sean Couturier and two other Flyers.
The Kraken likewise had Vince Dunn, Ryan Donato and Mason Appleton in protocol, but got a boost when Adam Larsson exited his after only nine days, the beneficiary of an NHL rule change cutting the minimum 10-day wait period in half. Still Larsson, along with Jamie Oleksiak, Carson Soucy and Colin Blackwell hadn't practiced after their extended COVID layoffs.
"I think we just concentrated on playing hard," said Lauzon, paired with Larsson and set up by him on his go-ahead goal. "That's what the message was, and I think we executed pretty good."
Yanni Gourde hadn't played a game in 22 days but got the Kraken on the scoreboard at 12:46 of the first period, tying the game 1-1 on a power play blast from just outside the right faceoff circle. That came after Van Reimsdyk had opened the scoring for Philadelphia with a man advantage just 4:44 into the contest.
"We created enough opportunities, we defended really well," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. "There's not a whole lot of a script that would change after an 11 day break. It's really disappointing to not come away with the two points."
The Kraken tried a little too hard to get it past Jones 5:57 into the third period, with Lauzon's goal disallowed upon video review. The Flyers argued that Schwartz had plowed into Jones in the crease just as the puck was incoming, though he had a little help on a shove from behind by defenseman Travis Sanheim.
But the Kraken kept pressing, demonstrating fresher-looking legs than their opponents as the third period wound down. Conversely, the Flyers weren't managing much in the way of pressure.
"Typically we're at our best when we manage the puck well, when we're making hard plays and simple plays with the puck," Hakstol said. "Our group defends hard. For us to limit the amount of time we defend and spend time in the offensive zone, we have to be very simple and direct, and single-minded with the puck and we were that for the majority of the hockey game tonight.
"That's what allowed us to spend a lot of time in the O-zone. We created some opportunities out of it, including the go-ahead goal. There's nothing really more than that to it."
And it looked to have paid off with just 5:28 to go, as Larsson fed Lauzon in the left circle and he did beat Jones for a goal that actually counted with a wrist shot to the short side. But Van Reimsdyk, a long rumored potential expansion draft pick the Kraken opted not to take last summer, tied it 2-2 with his second of the game just 15 seconds later with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that beat Grubauer.
"It's frustrating to lose after a night like this," Larsson said. "We had enough chances to win the game. We did a lot of good things out there, I thought we controlled most of it most of the night, but we lost and that's the frustrating part."