The Kraken announced Monday that they have traded forward Marcus Johansson to the Washington Capitals for Dutch-born forward Daniel Sprong, a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 and a sixth-rounder in 2023.
Sprong, 25, has eight goals and six assists in 47 games this season. He is earning $725,000 against the salary cap and is set to become a restricted free agent, as opposed to Johansson, who is an unrestricted free agent.
"I'm an offensive threat I think I've got a pretty good shot, and I think I can be a threat offensively," Sprong said Monday in a post-trade conference call. "The puck hasn't really been going my way this year, but there's been a lot of chances and good opportunities, and I know I can score and produce in this league."
Sprong scored 13 goals with the Capitals in only 42 games last season. He popped 14 with the Anaheim Ducks over 47 games in 2018-19.
Johansson, 31, had six goals and 17 assists in 51 games this season while earning $1.5 million.
Hours after the deadline had passed, it was announced the Kraken had also acquired forward Victor Rask, 29, from the Minnesota for future considerations with the Wild agreeing to eat half his remaining salary of $4 million. Rask has five goals and eight assists in 29 games with the Wild and played another 10 games in the AHL where the Kraken will have him report as well.
The announcement of the deal was delayed due to the high volume of trades that came in under the league's deadline wire but still needed to be officially formalized.
The Kraken on Monday also claimed former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derrick Pouliot, 28, off waivers. Pouliot played junior hockey with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks and was drafted eighth overall by Pittsburgh in 2012.
The Rask trade was the fifth made by the Kraken in just under 24 hours and the sixth since Wednesday.
On Sunday, the Kraken traded captain Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell to Toronto, defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to Nashville and winger Mason Appleton to Winnipeg. On Wednesday, they dealt forward Calle Jarnkrok to Calgary.
In return, the Kraken have received Sprong and 10 draft picks to bolster a future talent pipeline left thin due to a lack of side deals arising out of last summer's expansion draft. The Kraken have received four second-round selections, two third-rounders and fourth-rounders, a sixth-rounder and a seventh-rounder over the next two years.
But the Kraken are also leaving their existing roster somewhat thin for the season's final 5 1/2 weeks, with Giordano, Jarnkrok and Johansson having been among the team's veteran leaders. The Kraken entered Monday one point ahead of Montreal for last place overall, with the Canadiens holding a game in hand and playing Boston later in the day.
To fill some of the void, the Kraken on Monday activated forward Joonas Donskoi off injured reserve and added forward Kole Lind from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina. They also are expected to add center Matty Beniers, last year's No. 2 overall draft pick, once his season with the University of Michigan ends.
Michigan won the Big Ten tournament championship over the weekend and is seeded No. 1 overall for the NCAA tournament. The Wolverines open against No. 4 American International College on Friday.