The Mariners exit this homestand in the same dismal position as when they arrived in Seattle last week, defeated and disappointed.
The order of that malaise may vary, but Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Phillies did nothing to change the growing belief that this team, with its postseason expectations, is listing toward a familiar place of irrelevance.
Seattle finished 2-5 over the seven-game homestand, and really, it could've been worse. Over the past 15 games, the Mariners have lost 12.
Now they embark on an East Coast road trip with series vs. the Mets, Blue Jays and Red Sox.
With one mistake pitch in the fourth inning, a 95-mph fastball that was belt-high and on the inner half of the plate, and one vicious swing from Rhys Hoskins in his happy zone, Logan Gilbert allowed almost as many earned runs (four) as he had in his previous six starts this season (five), and it torpedoed his outing and the Mariners' hope for victory.
Hoskins clubbed the 2-1 fastball over the wall in left field, just inside the foul pole, for his second career grand slam. The Mariners' 1-0 lead had suddenly turned into a 4-1 deficit.
But really, the roots of that problem were in the plate appearances prior to Hoskins' homer.
In recent outings, Gilbert has issued more walks than expected or desired. And another momentary lapse of command hurt him in the fourth against the top of the Phillies' lineup. He allowed a leadoff single to Alec Bohm, walked Bryce Harper, got a fly out from Nicholas Castellanos and then walked Jean Segura to load the bases for Hoskins.
After walking just one hitter in his first three starts of the season, Gilbert has walked 13 in his last four starts.
___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone