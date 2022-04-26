It wasn't quite like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan or some other wrestler making a stunning and unexpected appearance and charge to the ring with entrance blasting. But when manager Scott Servais walked out of the dugout at Tropicana Field and onto the field while his team was taking batting practice Tuesday afternoon, it caught his team by surprise.
Servais confirmed through a team official that he would manage the game later that evening vs. the Rays.
After testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in Seattle and missing the last five games due to Major League Baseball protocols, Servais was cleared by a team doctor and took the first morning flight to the Tampa area on Tuesday. His arrival wasn't expected as Kristopher Negron handled all the managerial duties pregame, including the media session.
When asked about Servais, Negron replied: "Skip is feeling much better. We're looking to be a full staff sooner rather than later."
A raspy-voiced Perry Hill returned to the field in his role as infield coach and strength coach James Clifford was also back with the team. Both were part of a COVID outbreak that had more than a dozen people in the organization test positive. The only missing member of the staff was third base coach Manny Acta, who is expected to join the team in the coming days. With Acta still out, hitting coach Tony Arnerich served as third-base coach and Negron moved back to first-base coach.
The Mariners could have outfielder Mitch Haniger and reliever Paul Sewald back on the active roster as soon as Tuesday. Both players have cleared protocols after testing positive for COVID during the homestand.
Haniger tracked pitches when pitchers were throwing their bullpens early in the afternoon and then took part in the normal pregame workout. Sewald threw a bullpen as well.
"We're looking forward to having them back here soon," Negron said.
Haniger admitted he doesn't feel 100% after spending the first few days of the quarantine in bed recovering. He was able to work out briefly over the past few days, using his home gym.
Catcher Luis Torrens was activated from the COVID list on Monday. He caught bullpens and took part in the pregame workout but wasn't in the lineup.
Notes
The Mariners wore their navy blue jerseys that have become a favorite for road games instead of the traditional solid gray uniforms. Due to supply issues, the navy jerseys weren't ready for the season-opening trip.
