When assessing the 2021 season for the Mariners, it's difficult to determine what was more unexpected their successful 90-72 record and being in contention for a postseason spot on the final day of the regular season, or the bullpen being one of the best in baseball and the key factor for that win-loss record.
Going into the season, predictive analytics and algorithms as well as MLB insiders had the Mariners winning around 70 games and finishing third or fourth in the American League West. A major reason for such anticipated mediocrity was a bullpen that had seemingly improved, at least in terms of experience, with only a few minor offseason additions. Though the bar for improvement wasn't set too high considering the 2020 bullpen ranked among the worst in MLB in almost every major statistical category.
Based on FanGraphs' Wins Above Replacement (WAR), which measures overall contributions in wins, the Mariners bullpen produced a 7.0 WAR, which was fourth highest in MLB behind Tampa Bay (7.9), the White Sox (7.8) and Yankees (7.5).
Seattle ranked third in saves (51), third in lowest walk percentage (8.3%), fourth in fewest homers allowed per nine innings (0.93), tied for fourth in wins (45) and eighth in ERA (3.88).
Beyond those specific stats, the Mariners bullpen was key in the team finishing a 33-19 record in one-run games. The 33 wins were the most in MLB. Seattle played in 83 games decided by one or two runs, which was second most in the AL, posting a 51-32 record. The bullpen was a significant part of the Mariners' 42 comeback wins, which were fourth highest in the AL.
Perhaps even more impressive was that the anticipated contributors, specifically projected closer Rafael Montero, weren't the reasons for success. Instead, it was the offseason additions of right-handers Paul Sewald, Drew Steckenrider and J.T. Chargois all with MLB experience and some success on minor league contracts with invites to MLB spring training that critical to that success. Only Steckenrider was on the opening day roster along with Montero, Kendall Graveman, Keynan Middleton, Anthony Misiewicz, Casey Sadler, Will Vest and Nick Margevicius.
Of that group, Steckenrider, Misiewicz and Sadler were still pitching in the bullpen in the final week of the season. Graveman and Montero were dealt to Houston a few days before the trade deadline, which was a less than popular move at the time.
Seattle had 30 different pitchers make a relief appearance in 2021 led by Misiewicz (66), Sewald (62) and Steckenrider (62).
Could the 2022 bullpen be better?
On paper, it appears to be more talented.
The Mariners' top relievers in terms of WAR, Sewald (1.4), Steckenrider (1.3) and Sadler (1.1) all return along with Misiewicz (0.5) and right-hander Erik Swanson (0.3). Right-hander Diego Castillo, who Seattle acquired from the Rays at the deadline, also returns. He posted a 0.8 WAR with Tampa but a -0.1 WAR with the Mariners.
Veteran closer Ken Giles and hard-throwing reliever Andres Munoz, who are now fully recovered from Tommy John surgery, will join the bullpen.
Giles has tallied 115 saves in his career over seven MLB seasons while Munoz displayed his 100-plus mph fastball in a relief appearance in the final game of the season.
Will manager Scott Servais give the ball to Giles as the closer or will he go by committee and play matchups? He certainly has more options than in past seasons. Last year, he was reliant on going inning by inning with Sadler, Steckenrider and Sewald with leads. He won't have to overwork them early in the season with Giles, Castillo and Munoz.
Seattle has a variety of arms to fill out the final spot in the bullpen. Right-hander Yohan Ramirez has MLB stuff but is still harnessing command. Starters Justin Dunn and Justus Sheffield are possible candidates to be converted to reliever depending on any further acquisitions. Lefty Aaron Fletcher and right-hander Joey Gerber, who missed all of 2021, with back injury are still on the 40-man roster and have MLB experience.
The Mariners also have some experienced depth on the roster in Tacoma with lefty Roenis Elias and righty Matt Magill, who are both recovering from season-ending surgeries. Seattle also signed right-hander Asher Wojciechowski, who has 58 MLB appearances, to a minor league deal and is expected to add more arms on minor league deals in hopes of finding another Sewald or Steckenrider.
Given the fickle year-to-year nature of relievers and bullpens, success isn't guaranteed. The Mariners bullpen in 2014 posted a 2.59 ERA the lowest in all of MLB. Those same pitchers returned in 2015 to post a 4.15 ERA, which was sixth worst in MLB.
But given the addition of proven and power arms in Giles and Munoz, the depth in Tacoma and a slew of hard-throwing arms in the system, the Mariners bullpen is capable of replicating the success in 2021 if not better it.
Projected bullpen
* Ken Giles, RHP
* Paul Sewald, RHP
* Drew Steckenrider, RHP
* Casey Sadler, RHP
* Diego Castillo, RHP
* Erik Swanson, RHP
* Yohan Ramirez, RHP
* Andres Munoz, RHP
* Anthony Misiewicz, LHP