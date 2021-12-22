Inside the NHL
For Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke, Monday already seemed the end of a long week as he sat at a holiday lunch for employees at socially distanced tables within the team's practice facility.
Leiweke was awaiting word that defenseman Adam Larsson had indeed tested positive for COVID-19 but still held out hope that the Kraken's game the next night against the Arizona Coyotes would be played. That didn't happen.
In fact, the NHL opted to shut down for the holidays two days early and even then couldn't make it through Tuesday's two final games unscathed, as the Washington Capitals-Philadelphia Flyers matchup was postponed. The plan is to return to games Monday, and the Kraken hope that's the worst of it.
They especially hope we don't return to shuttered or reduced-capacity sports venues. So far that isn't being proposed, namely because the Kraken took proactive steps in requiring full vaccination and mask-wearing by fans.
"I'm really proud of our fans," Leiweke said. "They've by and large done a great job of respecting the rules."
There have been reports, generally from fans taking photos and cellphone video at Climate Pledge Arena, that not all fans are respecting mask rules. Part of the problem with keeping sports venues and their revenue-generating concessions stands open is that everyone lowers masks to eat and drink.
And some will try to extend that privilege well beyond consumption. Still, the Kraken are at least trying to impose and maintain such rules, which is more than a number of NHL teams do.
Go to the Gila River Arena in Arizona, where the Coyotes play, and there is no vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement, and masks are treated as something to be worn on Halloween.
To date, more than 170,000 people have downloaded the Clear Health Pass smartphone application used to expedite proof of vaccination upon entering Climate Pledge. The team estimates that 70-80% of fans attending NHL games are using the app compared with 60-70% of concertgoers.
"We've asked a lot of our fans, and they've responded," Leiweke said.
Tara Lee, a spokesperson in Gov. Jay Inslee's office, said there are no plans at present to revert to crowd limitations. A big reason, she said, is that "we're in a really different place" with vaccines, and fans within Climate Pledge are less at risk of contracting serious illness.
"You've got to give the Kraken credit," Lee said. "You know, early on they were requiring everybody to be vaccinated. They've definitely done a lot of signage and requirements ... bringing in spectators to the building, they've done a good job."
But the NHL isn't just about this city. And the Kraken still face challenges.
For one, as with other NHL teams, they must figure out how to contain spread of the coronavirus and its new omicron variant within their locker room.
Rather than stick its head in the sand as the NFL has done in refusing to test vaccinated asymptomatic players and thereby increasing the risk of spread in communities its teams play in the NHL did the right thing by pausing the season. It is also expected to reverse course and not send players to the Beijing Winter Olympics. Once that happens, Kraken general manager Ron Francis will step down from his management role with Team Canada's entry.
Speaking of Canada, that's another issue, as various governments there have generally taken a much stricter approach to containing the pandemic than those in this country. And Canada has seven NHL teams, so what happens there affects the entire league, especially with cross-border play.
All seven Canadian teams have had arena capacities reduced.
Montreal's mayor declared a state of emergency Tuesday, one day after the province of Quebec closed schools, bars, gyms and movie theaters while limiting restaurants to 50% capacity in response to rising caseloads. The Canadiens hockey team was forced back into playing in front of no home fans as of last week.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks all had capacities reduced to 50% by respective provincial governments.
And there's always the looming specter of another border closure. Since this pandemic began, Canada's federal government has not held the most generous view of sports teams entering the country from parts of the United States where the pandemic isn't being taken as seriously.
Even vaccinated players can still catch and transmit coronavirus, as we've seen repeatedly on the Kraken and other NHL teams. And it's easier to catch the virus in places where it's running rampant, even in asymptomatic carriers.
Which is why the NFL didn't help anyone's cause much last week in announcing its planned asymptomatic non-testing. Players with mere sniffles or no symptoms can still spread the virus throughout communities and cause harm to others.
Which is exactly the type of thing the Canadian government will be taking note of should the NHL need special favors in the event of further border restrictions. There has been a small push in some NHL circles to go the NFL route and forgo testing asymptomatic players, with Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman among the proponents.
But it's doubtful the NHL follows the NFL, in big part because Canadian authorities would likely object, even as officials in this country turn a blind eye.
So the NHL will have to solve the problem of player infections without ignoring it.
It already has started by tightening its ranks. A league memo to players and teams last week included a line suggesting they've been lax on safety. "Please be reminded that federal law requires the wearing of masks when on charter flights," the memo states. "We have heard some concerns expressed by the charter airline carriers regarding clubs' non-compliance with this requirement."
Sure, we're all fatigued by pandemic restrictions. But with more than 1,400 people still dying daily from coronavirus causes in this country, the whole tired-of-wearing-a-mask thing doesn't carry weight in a serious argument.
And that applies to fans at Climate Pledge as well as players in private planes.
Leiweke said the team has taken a less-confrontational approach with fans, thanking them for keeping on masks during arena messaging rather than admonishing them.
"They're our fans, and we want to keep them," he said. "So we try to say things in a positive way and reinforce good behavior."
That behavior has been good enough to keep the arena open for now. And those wanting it to stay that way should happily keep strapping those masks on, remembering that pro sports during a deadly pandemic remain a luxury and not a privilege.