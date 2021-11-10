RENTON — Running back Chris Carson was cleared to return to practice Wednesday, and coach Pete Carroll says there’s a chance he could play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
Carson, who has missed the last four games with a neck injury, was on the field working doing all the usual work with the rest of the running backs when practice began Wednesday. Carroll said how Carson responds to practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will determine if he will play against the Packers.
“He’s got to make it through the week of work,” Carroll said. “And like we always talk about it’s ‘a one-day-at-a-time’ thing. He’ll get banged around a little bit tomorrow. But just see how he responds to it. It’s pretty important to get a good beat on this one. He’ll feel good physically run around and all that because he’s in great shape and working really hard. So just how he responds. Same old thing, how his body reacts to the workload.”
Carson was placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after first missing and last played against the 49ers on Oct. 3 before he began to struggle with the effects of a neck injury that has been termed “chronic.” Carroll on a few occasions said Carson simply felt too “uncomfortable” to play or practice.
He was eligible to return off IR this week, and after passing some tests on Monday he was given the go-ahead to return.
Asked if Carson was no longer feeling uncomfortable, Carroll said: “Yeah, that’s why he’s back and hopefully, it’ll stay that way.”
The designation to return starts a 21-day window for Carson to be activated to the 53-man roster or return to IR for the rest of the season.
Carroll said Carson has been working out regularly, with a hope to hit the field quickly once he was cleared to practice.
Carson rushed for 232 yards on 54 carries in the first four games of the season.
Alex Collins started the past four games in Carson’s place.
Carson is one of four Seahawks the team designated to return to practice off IR this week — the others were QB Russell Wilson, receiver Dee Eskridge and cornerback Nigel Warrior.
The Seahawks are expected to make a roster move this week to get Wilson back on the 53-man roster so he can start Sunday at Green Bay. They may also make moves with Carson and Eskridge, meaning there could be some significant roster shuffling.
One obvious way to open a roster spot is putting defensive back Marquise Blair on IR. He had season-ending knee surgery two weeks ago but remained on the 53-man roster for the Jacksonville game.
Seattle has four other running backs on its roster: Collins, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas. With Carson returning it will have to keep five — something it hasn’t often done — or make a roster move.