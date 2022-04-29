No. 40 – Boye Mayfe, Edge, Minnesota
The Seahawks added to their pass rush with their first pick of the second day of the NFL draft Friday, taking Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe.
Mafe was taken at pick No. 40, the first of two straight picks Seattle had in the second round.
The Seahawks had Mafe in for a private visit before the draft and the 6-4, 255-pounder is projected as a good fit as an outside linebacker in the 3-4 defense that Seattle now wants to run under new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.
“One of the most unique athletes in college football,” Lindy’s wrote of Mafe who ran a 4.53 40 at the combine and had a 38-inch vertical leap.
Lindy’s, in fact, made a comparison of Mafe to Uchenna Nwosu, whom the Seahawks signed as a free agent last month as an outside linebacker/edge rusher.
Mafe had seven sacks last year as a senior at Minnesota.
Wrote NFL.com of Mafe in its scouting report: “Mafe’s evaluation requires the evaluator to focus more closely on the flashes than just the play-to-play action. His combination of rare explosive measurables with average fundamentals could make for a perfect storm of rapid development once he gets focused skill work at the pro level. His footwork is average and he lacks desired instincts as a rusher, but pairing efficient hand work with twitchy upper-body power could turn him into a productive rush bully. He has the traits and toughness to develop into an above-average starter as a 4-3 base end.”
No. 41 – Kenneth Walker III, Running back, Michigan State
It wouldn’t be a Seahawks draft without a surprise thrown in.
And so it was that Seattle took a running back with its third pick in the 2022 draft Friday, selecting Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State with its 41st overall pick.
Running back wasn’t necessarily perceived as a big need for Seattle after re-signing Rashaad Penny last month.
But Seattle has concerns about the health of Chris Carson, who had neck surgery last season. The Seahawks have said it is unclear if Carson will be able to play this season and that they likely won’t know until training camp.
With coach Pete Carroll wanting to get back to a strong running game in the post-Russell Wilson era of Seahawks football the team decided to add to its depth.
Also, Penny is on just a one-year contract and has had durability issues of his own, and Seattle’s running back situation after those two is unproven with Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas having so far appeared best fits as third-down/two-minute backs and special teamers.
That is not the case with Walker, who had 1,636 yards on 263 carries in 12 games last year for the Spartans to win the Doak Walker Award as college football’s best running back.
That included a 264-yard game against Northwestern.
Walker, listed at 5-9, 211, ran a 4.38 40 at the combine.
He began his career at Wake Forest and played there for two seasons before transferring to Michigan State.
Walker was the second running back taken after Breece Hall of Iowa State was selected by the Jets at 36.
Pro Football Focus rated Walker as the best running back available in the draft, writing: “RB1 checking in. Walker went from relative unknown to the best back in the country. He led all of college football with 89 broken tackles this past season, including 20 against Miami alone. … Walker isn’t a one-year wonder. He’s the real deal and has an all-around NFL skill set.”
No. 72 - Abraham Lucas, offensive tackle, WSU
The Seahawks concluded their second day of the NFL draft the way they began it the day before — by taking an offensive tackle.
And they got one from close to home, taking Washington State University offensive tackle Abraham Lucas, a native of Everett who played at Archbishop Murphy High School.
Lucas made all of his 42 starts at WSU at right tackle where he will now get a chance to play with the Seahawks across from Cross, who was chosen number nine overall on Thursday to take over on the left side.
Lucas told Seattle reporters shortly after his selection that it was “surreal” to be picked by the Seahawks after growing up in the state.
“I’m speechless, to be honest,” Lucas said.
The selection of Lucas also means the Seahawks declined to take a quarterback with any of their top four picks among the top 72 overall. Only one had been taken by the team Seattle selected Lucas — Kenny Pickett of Pitt, taken 20th by the Steelers on Thursday.
Lucas becomes the first WSU player selected by the Seahawks since cornerback Marcus Trufant in the first round in 2003 at number 11 overall.
Seattle entered the draft with just three tackles — Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe and Greg Eiland, all second-year players.
Now Cross and Lucas join that trio to give the Seahawks a young, but they think talented, group to protect the right and left sides of whoever emerges as the team’s new quarterback in the post-Russell Wilson era.
Lucas was named a first team All-Pac-12 pick last year and was the first Cougar offensive lineman in program history to earn All-Pac-12 Conference honors four times and was a three-time Outland Trophy Watch List selection.
Lucas is also the fourth Cougar offensive lineman drafted in the last seven seasons and is the highest Cougar draft pick since offensive lineman Andre Dillard was selected No. 22 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft.
He also shined at the combine when he ran a 4.92 40.
Lucas said at the combine he had met with the Seahawks, and he said he also talked to the Seahawks at the Senior Bowl and had a workout with a Seahawks offensive line coach.
Via Pro Football Focus, Lucas did not allow a sack in 477 pass-block snaps in 2021 and only four over the last three seasons.
But like Cross, Lucas played in a non-pro style offense — with each playing two of their college seasons for Mike Leach, who recruited Lucas to WSU and then left for Mississippi State where he coached Cross the last two years.
Wrote Pro Football Focus of Lucas: “Lucas still needs some refinement in pass protection, but he saw it all with the pass-heavy Cougars in his career. He played 2,195 pass-blocking snaps across four years at Washington State.”