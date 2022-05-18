The reasons are widely known — injuries and a regional tournament forced juggling with scheduling and lineups — but it doesn’t make the stats any less surprising. For the first time since fall 2021, the Sounders won back-to-back MLS matches. And for the second time this season, striker Raul Ruidiaz scored a league goal.
The Sounders fielded their best possible lineup and for most of the time at PNC Stadium, they played like it in defeating Houston 1-0 on Wednesday. The result helped the Sounders improved to 4-5-1.
The Dynamo (4-5-3) were down a player for the final 36 minutes due to midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla being shown two yellow cards in the match for bad fouls. Each were for tugging on Sounders players, although there wasn’t a scoring threat, which made the fouls confusing.
Sounders defender Alex Roldan leveled the player count in the 82nd minute by getting two yellow cards in a four-minute span. He’ll be suspended for Sunday’s road match against the Colorado Rapids.
Seattle didn’t benefit from the brief numbers advantage. Houston, playing their second consecutive match with nine field players, increased their pressure and created multiple chances to level the score.
Sounders keeper Stefan Frei saved forward Beto Avila’s shot in the 68th minute while forward Tyler Pasher’s attempt in the 78th minute was high of goal. Frei finished with three saves in the match.
Ruidiaz’s first MLS goal of the season through the run of play was an entertaining buildup that rocked Houston’s defense to sleep. Nouhou had a pass into the box for Nico Lodeiro, the club captain immediately sending the ball around defenders to Jordan Morris at the end line.
The series turned funky with Morris getting a cross back to Alex Roldan in the keeper’s box, the latter getting it to Ruidiaz on the run for the forward to smack into goal with the inside of his right foot. The shot gave the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.
Ruidiaz, who made his third MLS start of the year due to an early hamstring injury, opened up his league scoring with a penalty kick in a win against Minnesota on Sunday. The Peruvian was in the running for MLS’s Golden Boot last season.
Houston had chances in the 23rd minute from Darwin Quintero’s left foot and in the 40th minute from Memo Rodriguez’s left foot. Frei saved the first and the second was wide of goal.
The Dynamo had another daring chance in the 59th minute from inside the box that Frei was able to save.
Three players missed Wednesday’s match due to suspensions. Obed Vargas (Seattle) and Teenage Hadebe (Houston) were due to yellow card accumulation. Dynamo defender Adam Lundkvist was ejected in his last match, a one-game suspension included in the penalty.
The Sounders remain without defender Jackson Ragen due to health and safety protocols.
Vargas was pegged to replace Joao Paulo (ACL) at center midfielder. In both players’ absence, Sounders veteran Keyln Rowe was called on to fill the position Wednesday. He was the only lineup change from Sunday’s 3-1 win at Lumen Field against Minnesota.
The Sounders close the road stint with a match in Colorado against the Rapids on May 22.