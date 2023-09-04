The Storm put together three much better quarters against the Las Vegas Aces, then the defending champions convincingly closed it out.
The Aces made it a clean sweep of the Storm with a 103-77 victory Saturday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
The Aces had beaten the Storm by an average of 30 points in their first three meetings this season. The gap was two points when Jewell Loyd made two free throws with 1:11 left in the third quarter, but Las Vegas buckled down and opened a 20-point lead six minutes later.
The main culprit was the same. Jackie Young had averaged 24.3 points and shot 66.7% from beyond the arc against the Storm in three previous meetings. She made back-to-back threes Saturday, then a jump shot to kick off the fourth quarter and spark her team — a personal, uninterrupted 8-0 run.
"Just defensively, maybe, it was allowing her to get too many easy shots," Seattle's Ezi Magbegor said of Young. "She's a great player."
Young finished the game with 22 points, trailing only teammate A'ja Wilson, who reached 30 and 10 rebounds, then called it an early night. Three other Aces finished in double digits: Alysha Clark (16), former Washington Huskies standout Kelsey Plum (15) and Chelsea Gray (14).
"I feel like our turnovers weren't an issue. I know at halftime, we had seven," Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. "And I thought we kind of controlled what they did from the three-point line a little bit better.
"The 10-point quarter came from another stall-out with our offense. I think (Alysha Clark) got on Jewell and got a little bit more aggressive. Bunnies around the rim and just not getting stops."
Seattle committed 17 total turnovers and Las Vegas scored 20 points off them.
Loyd had 28 points to go with 10 rebounds and three assists for her first double-double since 2018. It was the 18th time the WNBA scoring leader (24.3 points per game) scored 25 or more in a game this campaign. She also played sparingly late.
Loyd set the All-Star Game scoring record in July. She became the Storm's single-season scoring record holder in August. She can keep the trend going in September, almost assuredly during the Storm's next game Wednesday in Atlanta. At 852 points, Loyd trails Diana Taurasi's league record for points in a season by eight. Taurasi, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, set the mark in 2006.
The Storm, who ended a three-game skid Thursday in beating the Los Angeles Sparks 72-61, were eliminated from playoff contention Aug. 27. The Aces, meanwhile, are in position to be the top seed in the WNBA playoffs.
"We came out and (were) aggressive. We just didn't sustain it," Loyd said. "The Aces are fighting for a No. 1 spot overall. They set that urgency late in the game."
The first half included some attempts to undo the Aces' damage. The Storm went up 5-0 on a Magbegor (12 points, four rebounds, three assists) three, then the Aces bagged the next 12 points.
The Storm — largely Loyd, who had 16 second-quarter points — kept it close. Seattle's star tied the score at 27 apiece with a floating jump shot. An 8-0 Vegas run followed. Joyner Holmes' last-second launch from the corner left Seattle trailing just 49-43 at the half.
Sami Whitcomb helped Seattle keep the pace as well, sinking four three-pointers and nabbing four rebounds, four assists and a block.
The Storm had life, and maybe hopes of avoiding a sweep at the hands of the team that knocked them from last summer's postseason. But once the Aces started rolling, it seemed there wasn't much to be done.
"Jackie kind of went on a run on her own," Quinn said. "We couldn't stop their runs."
Las Vegas tied a 13-year-old WNBA record for most times reaching or surpassing 100 points in one season. The Aces have done it 10 times, with two regular-season games remaining.
After Wednesday's 4 p.m. tilt with the Dream, Seattle's final road game is Friday against the Dallas Wings. The season finale is a noon game at Climate Pledge Arena against the Sparks on Sept. 10.