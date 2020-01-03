The playoffs have arrived! This year’s playoff field is absolutely wide open, especially on the NFC side, but who is the best? Take a peek into the all-knowing crystal ball as Charles McDonald ranks all of the teams in the 2019 playoffs.
12. Philadelphia Eagles
This isn’t a slight on the Eagles in general, they’re just so banged up it’s hard to see them go on a run.
Maybe if Carson Wentz unleashes his inner Nick Foles the Eagles can go on a run. As things stand now, they shouldn’t be a favorite to beat Seattle in the wild-card round.
11. Houston Texans
Houston certainly has the top-end talent to go on a playoff run, but the entirety of their team isn’t playing well right now.
10. Tennessee Titans
They legitimately look like one of the better teams in the NFL right now.
9. Buffalo Bills
The Bills defense is good enough to carry them to a wild-card victory over the Texans, but their offense might hold them back in the long run.
8. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings had one of the best passing attacks in the league this year, and one of the better pass defenses, but managed to only get the sixth seed in a rough NFC.
7. Seattle Seahawks
Seattle has had such a weird season. They’ve played in tight games all the way through the season. Whether it’s the Bengals or the 49ers, the Seahawks play exactly to the level of their competition.
6. Green Bay Packers
Green Bay is an enigma. Aaron Rodgers is still good and their defense can be incredibly disruptive in any given game. But there’s something missing with this Packers team.
5. New England Patriots
The Patriots’ defense is good enough to carry them to the Super Bowl and win it, but that’s going to be difficult without a first-round bye.
4. New Orleans Saints
The Saints are one of the rare teams that plays on wild-card weekend that has a chance to make a title run.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City looks terrific right now. Patrick Mahomes is starting to get into a groove and the defense has quietly been among the best in the league.
2. San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco probably has the most talented defensive line in the league.
1. Baltimore Ravens
Only injuries or a superhuman performance from Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship game will stop this team from reaching the Super Bowl.